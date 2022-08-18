Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
Her attorney says several questions remain following the incident.
Body pulled out of 'Playpen' area of Lake Michigan near Chicago's Gold Coast identified
CHICAGO - A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan in the so-called "Playpen" area near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the body was removed from the water around 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Dusable Lake Shore Drive. On Sunday morning, Cook County medical...
Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
Body recovered at Playpen after boater sighting ID’d
The body was recovered in the 1000 of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 5 p.m.
Missing Lake Michigan boater found dead at Indiana beach
One of two men who were aboard a boat that went missing on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead at an Indiana beach, authorities announced. The body of Dexter Sain, 36, of Chicago, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Ind., CBS Chicago reports. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found near northwestern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned. The Post-Tribune of Merrillville reports Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron vanished on the morning of July 27, after taking a new boat out onto the lake at the East Chicago Marina. The boat later experienced electrical issues. Herron, also of Chicago, remains missing.
Weekend Break: Ribfest Chicago takes over North Center
CHICAGO — Ribfest Chicago is taking over the North Center neighborhood this weekend, and WGN’s Marcella Raymond stopped by to taste test a few ribs. At Ogre Eats BBQ, it’s all about the love. Ejay Boyd takes extra care to make sure his ribs turn out great. “The secret, cook with love, man,” Boyd said. The […]
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique
No one inside the store was injured.
15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police
CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Toddler Located After Being Reported Missing From Marquette Park
A toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence has been safely located, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches long and weighing 25 pounds. She has...
Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'
A Chicago woman lost both of her feet and will have part of her legs amputated after a boating accident earlier this month. Police were first alerted to an emergency that "two boats collided with people trapped underneath," Officer Ark Pachnik of the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit said in a press conference on Monday.
Playpen Sees 2nd Tragedy In A Week As Man Critically Injured, Another Missing From Popular Boating Spot
CHICAGO — One person was missing and another hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after the second incident in a week at the Playpen. At 6:52 p.m., officers were called about people falling off a boat into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
The girl was standing near the street when she was shot in the arm, police say.
Body found near Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as a Chicago man
A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said. The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from...
At least 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater, CFD says
Chicago fire officials said at least three people have been injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater.
House destroyed in fire in Johnsburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire destroyed a home in McHenry County on Saturday.The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of North Club Road in Johnsburg.The fire left the home completely gutted.It's unclear if there were any injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
5 Best Things to do at Montrose Beach
Looking for a beach to visit with your family, friends, or your favourite dog? Montrose beach is one of the best options if you are looking for a family beach, a beach for your dog to play, a nice place to surf, or just a quiet stretch of sand where you can swim and soak up the sun.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
At least five people were hurt in a Chicago shooting overnight Saturday, police said.
