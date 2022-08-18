ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

How to connect with domestic violence resources in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After two domestic violence homicides in just a few days in Utah, 2News is taking a closer look at what resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence themselves. Kiki Wolf is with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She said domestic violence can happen to...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
KUTV

New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series

Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton Oliverson in their thoughts as he...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Trans Women#Transgender#High School#Racism

Comments / 0

Community Policy