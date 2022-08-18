Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
UHSAA to discuss next steps for transgender athlete eligibility commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new commission will be set up in the coming weeks after a Utah judge ruled transgender athletes can compete in girls’ sports – if that commission approves. The preliminary injunction on the ban is the latest step in a lawsuit against...
KUTV
How to connect with domestic violence resources in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — After two domestic violence homicides in just a few days in Utah, 2News is taking a closer look at what resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence themselves. Kiki Wolf is with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She said domestic violence can happen to...
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Liz Cheney, Inflation Reduction Act, transgender athletes
Based and Woke: A riveting discussion: Also, have you heard of Mr. Mrs. MX?. Liz Cheney loses her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman but says she may run for President. Biden gets a win with the Inflation Reduction Act: Will Americans get a win with the bill now signed into law?
KUTV
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
KUTV
GALLERY: Motorcyclists ride to state capitol for 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode to the Utah State Capitol on Sunday for the 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers. The ride, announced by the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Timpanogos Harley-Davidson, helped honor those who have fallen in the line of duty. "May we...
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
KUTV
Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series
Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton Oliverson in their thoughts as he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Crews search for missing person after flash flooding in Virgin River at Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crew continued to look for a missing person along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows at Zion National Park. Officials with the park said staff responded to the area Friday around 2:15 p.m. after a report that multiple visitors had been swept off their feet in the Virgin River near the Narrows, near Riverside Walk.
Comments / 0