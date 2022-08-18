ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and crash, is sharing a tragic update on her daughter’s fight for survival. Lilly’s mother wrote her daughter “will not be the same Lilly that we all know and love ever again” because of extensive damage to her brain stem, which she said is “inoperable” after the crash. She published the update on a GoFundMe page setup to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High

RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
NewsBreak
The Free Press - TFP

Homeless Man Arrested In Tampa Shooting Homicide

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested homicide suspect, 43-year-old Willie Frank Hunter. Hunter was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and is facing charges of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. On Sunday, August 14, 2022,
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
SARASOTA, FL

