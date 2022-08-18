Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Florida ‘dangerous criminal’ sought after injecting man with fentanyl, duct taping and stabbing him: deputies
Florida authorities are searching for a “violent and dangerous criminal” who they say injected a victim with fentanyl against his will, binding him with duct tape and stabbing him in an attempted murder last week. The incident happened Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted...
Teen hit and run victim ‘will not be the same Lilly’ after brain injury, mother writes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mother of Lilly, the 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit and crash, is sharing a tragic update on her daughter’s fight for survival. Lilly’s mother wrote her daughter “will not be the same Lilly that we all know and love ever again” because of extensive damage to her brain stem, which she said is “inoperable” after the crash. She published the update on a GoFundMe page setup to help pay for her daughter’s medical expenses.
Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High
RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
1 person dead after being found with upper body trauma near USF, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a man was found with upper body trauma near the University of South Florida around 3 p.m. Saturday. He was found on Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the police department said in a new release.
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
Tampa police investigate after a car hit and killed person crossing road
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a person was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa. The driver of the car reportedly remained at the scene of the crash. Authorities say they have closed eastbound...
Bradenton police: Man arrested, charged after shooting fiancé in both legs
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police. Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.
75-Year-Old Clearwater Woman Arrested For Critically Injuring Bicyclist In Hit And Run
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The driver of the hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday night. Grace Hunter, 75, of Clearwater has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on Hillsborough Ave
A pedestrian died late Saturday night in Tampa after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
After Death Of English Bulldog, Petition Filed To Prevent Two People From Ever Owning Pets
TAMPA, Fla. – A mixed-breed English bulldog named “Poppa” was attacked at least twice in recent months by dogs in the University Square neighborhood. Despite his grave wounds, his owners neglected to seek medical care although he cried out in agony if touched. On August
15-year-old arrested for threatening to kill fellow student, deputies say
A 15-year-old student in Pasco County was arrested Thursday for threatening to kill another student, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Homeless Man Arrested In Tampa Shooting Homicide
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested homicide suspect, 43-year-old Willie Frank Hunter. Hunter was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and is facing charges of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. On Sunday, August 14, 2022,
Do you know them? Polk detectives ask for help identifying men possibly involved in fuel theft
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to identify two men as part of an ongoing fuel theft investigation.
Lennard High student arrested after man accidentally shoots himself with gun from teen's car on campus
RUSKIN, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to a Hillsborough County high school Thursday after one of his friends accidentally shot himself with it., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. According to HCSO, a 17-year-old student at Lennard High School brought a...
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
Man carrying 2 children hit by SUV while on crosswalk
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man and two young children were seriously injured after they were hit by a car while crossing the road Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release. Troopers say a 47-year-old man was carrying a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl while walking...
Body cam video shows police shooting woman during Dade City traffic stop
Body-camera footage released Thursday revealed a bloody scene in Dade City when an officer attempted to chase down a driver fleeing a traffic stop on August 11.
Bay Area law enforcement report four accidental shootings involving children within two months
Over the past two months, four accidental shootings involving teens or kids have taken place in the Bay Area. It’s a concerning pattern for both law enforcement and parents,as the latest incident caused a Ruskin high school to be placed on lockdown. Hillsborough County deputies placed Lennard High on...
Child struck by car in Pasco County
A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.
