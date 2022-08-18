Read full article on original website
These are the 30 highest-rated museums in Kansas
In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. See the top museums for Kansas.
WIBW
State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
WIBW
WIBW-TV named Kansas Assoc. of Broadcasters Station of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV once again was named medium market Station of the Year by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. KAB announced its annual awards winners Thursday. In addition to Station of the Year, WIBW-TV also took home best morning and evening newscast honors, best sportscast, plus first-place honors...
'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest
Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Of rain crows and sundogs
During a hot, dry spell a few years back, a friend told me she’d been hearing the call of a “rain crow” and asked me if I knew what kind of bird it was. She also said she had been seeing “sundogs” in the evening and that they were both supposedly predictors of rain. Now I remember someone’s grandpa talking about a rain crow when I was a kid, or storm crow as he called it, and I knew absolutely zero about sundogs, but given their supposed rain prediction powers, I delved deeper.
WIBW
Amendment recount nears end, 7 of 9 counties finished
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s two largest counties are still finishing their hand recounts on the Value Them Both amendment. The question, which state the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, failed by about 165,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. However, a backer for the ‘yes’ side requested a recount in nine counties, citing concerns of irregularities.
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
KCTV 5
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
KCTV 5
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
Sedgwick County misses deadline for finalizing Kansas abortion recount results
“Proofreading our results, I found some things that I just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with and I wanted to make sure and get it right.”
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Schools team up to provide more nurses for Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As some Kansas hospitals struggle to find enough nurses, two Kansas schools are working together to tackle the problem. Cowley College administrators began brainstorming ways to address the nursing shortage in their area. The school offers a pre-nursing track but not a nursing program. It reached out to Butler Community College […]
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station.
Kearney Hub
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with...
kcur.org
In Johnson County recount, it's still a blowout loss for the Kansas anti-abortion amendment
Voters in Kansas’ largest county overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, according to an official recount that wrapped up Saturday. The recount tally still left the measure, which would have opened the door for the Legislature to impose an abortion ban, roundly defeated.
