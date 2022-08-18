ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

WIBW-TV named Kansas Assoc. of Broadcasters Station of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WIBW-TV once again was named medium market Station of the Year by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. KAB announced its annual awards winners Thursday. In addition to Station of the Year, WIBW-TV also took home best morning and evening newscast honors, best sportscast, plus first-place honors...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest

Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KSN.com

What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Of rain crows and sundogs

During a hot, dry spell a few years back, a friend told me she’d been hearing the call of a “rain crow” and asked me if I knew what kind of bird it was. She also said she had been seeing “sundogs” in the evening and that they were both supposedly predictors of rain. Now I remember someone’s grandpa talking about a rain crow when I was a kid, or storm crow as he called it, and I knew absolutely zero about sundogs, but given their supposed rain prediction powers, I delved deeper.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Amendment recount nears end, 7 of 9 counties finished

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s two largest counties are still finishing their hand recounts on the Value Them Both amendment. The question, which state the Kansas constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion, failed by about 165,000 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. However, a backer for the ‘yes’ side requested a recount in nine counties, citing concerns of irregularities.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Schools team up to provide more nurses for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As some Kansas hospitals struggle to find enough nurses, two Kansas schools are working together to tackle the problem. Cowley College administrators began brainstorming ways to address the nursing shortage in their area. The school offers a pre-nursing track but not a nursing program. It reached out to Butler Community College […]
WICHITA, KS
Kearney Hub

Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas abortion vote

TOPEKA, Kan. — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with...
KANSAS STATE

