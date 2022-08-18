ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Pawing it Foreward, golf tournament a success

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYoAp_0hLOiZbC00

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, July 20 Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) held its sixth annual golf tournament at Scotch Valley Country Club.

This was a 4-person scramble for all skill levels with prizes for each golfer (gift cards donated by almost 300 area businesses), as well as skill contests. The event raised 27 thousand dollars and the money goes to assist those who need a service dog. Or those with a service dog that needs help with veterinary expenses.

The third place team was from the UPMC Altoona Foundation, the second from Encompass Health Altoona and the winning team was from DeGol Carpet.

The Challenge Program using 200k grant to help manufacturing workforce

During the event Courtesy Motor offered a new Ford Edge to the first person to get a hole in one. Although no one ended up meeting the challenge. A runner-up prize was awarded to Wes Elder who got within three feet of the pin.

$25 gift cards were given to the six skill contest winners.

A net profit of $27,000 was reached thanks to the help of those listed below:

Major Sponsors:

  • Bruno & Lena DeGol Family Foundation (check presentation)
  • Sheetz, Inc.
  • Primanti Bros.
  • Bolger Brothers, Inc.
  • Stuckey Ford
  • 4imprint
  • The Meadows (dessert)
  • CCSalesPro
  • Dennis C. Dobbins, DMD
  • First Leaf Wines
  • Courtesy Motors
  • Pepsi-Cola
  • Blair Candy Co., Inc.

Tee & Teams:

  • AFSCME local 3155, Unionized Employees of the Altoona Water Authority
  • ARC Federal Credit Union
  • ARROW Land Solutions
  • Encompass Health Altoona
  • Kooman & Associates
  • S&T Bank
  • Saleme Insurance
  • Sylvan Veterinary Hospital
  • Tom Smith
  • UPMC Altoona Foundation

Other Teams:

  • Amy Bergstrom
  • Bill Engelbret
  • CNB Bank
  • Dave McGarvey
  • Don Straub
  • ENVISION Laser Centers
  • Marla L. Moon, O.D., F.A.A.O.
  • Morris Houser
  • Reliance Bank
  • Texas Hot Dogs 58th Street & Twelfth Avenue
  • The Underdogs
  • Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.
  • Young, Oakes, Brown, & Co, P.C.

Sponsors:

  • Ace fix-it Hardware
  • Allegheny Orthotics
  • ALLSTATE/Rob Sullivan
  • Altoona Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center
  • Altoona Center for Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery
  • Altoona Curve
  • Beard Legal Group
  • Begin With Us Child Care and Preschool
  • Bella Lucia
  • Bill Wertz & Sons
  • Blair Auto Service and Power Equipment
  • Blair Gastroenterology Associates
  • Budget Beverage
  • Burgmeier’s Hauling, Inc.
  • Cato Fashions
  • Cross Roads Physical Therapy and Rehab Inc.
  • David Albright Designs
  • Delgrosso’s Family of Companies
  • Doing Better Business
  • Dorman’s Jewelry, Inc.
  • EADS Group
  • Enhanced Eye Care
  • Fiore Toyota
  • First Commonwealth Bank
  • Freedom Excursions
  • G&R Excavating & Demolition
  • Green Bean Coffee House
  • Health First Chiropractic
  • Hite Company
  • Hollidaysburg Animal Clinic
  • Howard Hanna Johnston Realty
  • Integrity Construction
  • Investment Savings Bank Altoona
  • Irwin Financial
  • Keller Engineers
  • Ketrow Travel
  • Laurel Eye Clinic
  • Lawn Doctor
  • Link Computer Corporation
  • Lisa Fry
  • M&T Bank
  • Manpower Inc. of Altoona
  • Martin Oil Company
  • McCann Wealth Strategies
  • McCartney’s Workplace Solutions, Inc.
  • McDonald`s, J.P.N. Management, Inc.
  • McKissick Kasun Architects
  • McMullen Furniture
  • Mike’s Court
  • Mountainview Eye Associates
  • Myers-Somers Funeral Home
  • Neely’s Train Shop
  • Newborn Enterprises, Inc.
  • NEXT Financial Group
  • PC Works
  • PennCrest Bank
  • Pheasants Residential Construction
  • Progressive Periodontal Therapy, Michael Cohen, DDS.
  • Reilly, Creppage & Co., Inc.
  • Rhodes Pools and Patios
  • Roaring Spring True Value
  • Roof Works
  • Small Tube Products
  • Spherion
  • Stevens Mortuary, Inc.
  • Stifel Investment services
  • Stocker Chevrolet
  • Tel-Power Tool & Equipment Rental, Inc.
  • VCA Metzger Animal Hospital #1301
  • Ward Transport Corp
  • Windy Hill Furniture

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can contact the group through the Service Paws of Central PA Facebook page . For more information you can check out their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Autocross race returns to Altoona after four decades

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona’s streak of going four decades without an autocross racing event ended this weekend. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America held an autocross event today at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the public was invited. They will be holding a similar event tomorrow as […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clifton Five Cinema hosting fundraiser Sunday

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clifton Five Cinema is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help keep the theater open to the public. The fundraiser will run from 1 – 5 p.m. to help keep the doors open following slow times and competition with other area events recently. “We just had a few weeks of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: Meyersdale

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021 season was a difficult one for Meyersdale. They finished the year with a 0-10 record. Meyersdale was outscored 384-75 by opponents, and were shut out four times last season. But, after a tough 2021, the only way to go is up! Meyersdale welcomes back a large junior class and […]
MEYERSDALE, PA
WTAJ

Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WTAJ

Swinging for a Cure: Youth softball fundraising tournament kicks off Saturday

Bellwood Antis Youth Softball holding fundraising tournament for childhood disease BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Bellwood Antis Youth Softball League (BAYSL) is hosting a fundraising softball tournament for a disease found mostly in children. The “Swinging for a Cure” tournament for boys and girls 8 to 10 is the organization’s first 10-and-under tournament and […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: Glendale Vikings

FLINTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Glendale finished 2021 with a 6-6 record, and finished sixth in the ICC. The Vikings made a playoff appearance in 2021, and won their first playoff game in 15 years. At times, numbers were a challenge last season for Glendale. This year, head coach Spank Trexler only welcomes back six starters. […]
FLINTON, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday

UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg game postponed against New York

UPDATE: ESPN announced at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 21, that all remaining Little League World Series games for Sunday, Aug. 21, would be moved to Monday, Aug. 22. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The game will be available on ESPN. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paws#The Challenge Program#Courtesy Motor#Ford Edge#Primanti Bros#Bolger Brothers Inc#Afscme#Unionized Employees
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ Community Updates

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Perry Wellington Realty gives you a little taste of life at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg in the video above, but they also have some good news. New homes are going up!. 123 & 125 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County Community College Fair set for 20th appearance

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Making its 20th appearance in September will be the annual Cambria County Community College Fair. From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, students will be at the fair, which will also feature colleges and universities all across the Commonwealth, will take place at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Tussey Mountain Titans

SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tussey Mountain enters this season with a very young roster and is one team to potentially watch out for this season as they enter year two under Head Coach Tim Lucko. The Titans finished at 3-7 last season and struggled through growing pains, but with 18 returning starters optimism is high for […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Overdose Awareness event taking place in Somerset Saturday

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Not Alone Family Support Group is hosting an Overdose Awareness event in Somerset County Saturday evening. The Not Alone Family Support Group is hosting the event to remember loved ones for more than their substance use disorder. The event is open to the public and will feature local vendors, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Fans head to Little League World Series to support Hollidaysburg team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series. “It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.” Fans lined […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend. The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

SportsBeat Preview: State College Little Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Lions’ 2021 season started out very average. State College went 4-4 in Mid Penn Conference play, before they got hot late and made it all the way to the Sate semifinals, falling to the eventual champions, Mount Lebanon. They finished the year with a 8-6 record. The Little […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Library hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at the Altoona Area Public Library over the next month. In cooperation with Mainline Pharmacy, the Altoona Area Public Library is inviting all Blair County residents to two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The first one is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

FRIDAY: Make-A-Wish night at State College Spikes Game

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — You can help wishes come true for children in Central Pennsylvania. Friday, August 19 is Make-A-Wish night at the State College Spikes baseball game. For every ticket sold, a $2 donation goes toward the Greater Pennsylvania chapter. There were also be 50/50 raffles to benefit the organization. “Without the donations, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona basketball court renamed after late NAACP President

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Community members gathered at the Booker T. Washington basketball courts Friday to honor longtime Blair County NAACP President Donald E. Witherspoon. Witherspoon’s family, community leaders, and local officers attended the renaming ceremony for the outdoor area. The court on 19th Street was renamed the Donald E. Witherspoon Memorial Basketball Court. Witherspoon […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Car show, wings and beds bring community together in downtown Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Downtown Bedford Incorporated hosted their first bed race, car show and wing off in two years Saturday. Racers got their cars ready to take on the race, but these vehicles were a bit different. The “beds” are equipped with a metal frame and wheels to hold the racer while their teams used […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy