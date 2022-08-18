Pawing it Foreward, golf tournament a success
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, July 20 Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) held its sixth annual golf tournament at Scotch Valley Country Club.
This was a 4-person scramble for all skill levels with prizes for each golfer (gift cards donated by almost 300 area businesses), as well as skill contests. The event raised 27 thousand dollars and the money goes to assist those who need a service dog. Or those with a service dog that needs help with veterinary expenses.
The third place team was from the UPMC Altoona Foundation, the second from Encompass Health Altoona and the winning team was from DeGol Carpet.
During the event Courtesy Motor offered a new Ford Edge to the first person to get a hole in one. Although no one ended up meeting the challenge. A runner-up prize was awarded to Wes Elder who got within three feet of the pin.
$25 gift cards were given to the six skill contest winners.
A net profit of $27,000 was reached thanks to the help of those listed below:
Major Sponsors:
- Bruno & Lena DeGol Family Foundation (check presentation)
- Sheetz, Inc.
- Primanti Bros.
- Bolger Brothers, Inc.
- Stuckey Ford
- 4imprint
- The Meadows (dessert)
- CCSalesPro
- Dennis C. Dobbins, DMD
- First Leaf Wines
- Courtesy Motors
- Pepsi-Cola
- Blair Candy Co., Inc.
Tee & Teams:
- AFSCME local 3155, Unionized Employees of the Altoona Water Authority
- ARC Federal Credit Union
- ARROW Land Solutions
- Encompass Health Altoona
- Kooman & Associates
- S&T Bank
- Saleme Insurance
- Sylvan Veterinary Hospital
- Tom Smith
- UPMC Altoona Foundation
Other Teams:
- Amy Bergstrom
- Bill Engelbret
- CNB Bank
- Dave McGarvey
- Don Straub
- ENVISION Laser Centers
- Marla L. Moon, O.D., F.A.A.O.
- Morris Houser
- Reliance Bank
- Texas Hot Dogs 58th Street & Twelfth Avenue
- The Underdogs
- Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.
- Young, Oakes, Brown, & Co, P.C.
Sponsors:
- Ace fix-it Hardware
- Allegheny Orthotics
- ALLSTATE/Rob Sullivan
- Altoona Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center
- Altoona Center for Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery
- Altoona Curve
- Beard Legal Group
- Begin With Us Child Care and Preschool
- Bella Lucia
- Bill Wertz & Sons
- Blair Auto Service and Power Equipment
- Blair Gastroenterology Associates
- Budget Beverage
- Burgmeier’s Hauling, Inc.
- Cato Fashions
- Cross Roads Physical Therapy and Rehab Inc.
- David Albright Designs
- Delgrosso’s Family of Companies
- Doing Better Business
- Dorman’s Jewelry, Inc.
- EADS Group
- Enhanced Eye Care
- Fiore Toyota
- First Commonwealth Bank
- Freedom Excursions
- G&R Excavating & Demolition
- Green Bean Coffee House
- Health First Chiropractic
- Hite Company
- Hollidaysburg Animal Clinic
- Howard Hanna Johnston Realty
- Integrity Construction
- Investment Savings Bank Altoona
- Irwin Financial
- Keller Engineers
- Ketrow Travel
- Laurel Eye Clinic
- Lawn Doctor
- Link Computer Corporation
- Lisa Fry
- M&T Bank
- Manpower Inc. of Altoona
- Martin Oil Company
- McCann Wealth Strategies
- McCartney’s Workplace Solutions, Inc.
- McDonald`s, J.P.N. Management, Inc.
- McKissick Kasun Architects
- McMullen Furniture
- Mike’s Court
- Mountainview Eye Associates
- Myers-Somers Funeral Home
- Neely’s Train Shop
- Newborn Enterprises, Inc.
- NEXT Financial Group
- PC Works
- PennCrest Bank
- Pheasants Residential Construction
- Progressive Periodontal Therapy, Michael Cohen, DDS.
- Reilly, Creppage & Co., Inc.
- Rhodes Pools and Patios
- Roaring Spring True Value
- Roof Works
- Small Tube Products
- Spherion
- Stevens Mortuary, Inc.
- Stifel Investment services
- Stocker Chevrolet
- Tel-Power Tool & Equipment Rental, Inc.
- VCA Metzger Animal Hospital #1301
- Ward Transport Corp
- Windy Hill Furniture
You can contact the group through the Service Paws of Central PA Facebook page . For more information you can check out their website here .
