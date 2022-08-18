Read full article on original website
Man injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 140 block of South Parkway West for a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, the man was dropped off by a private car and...
Person hurt, woman detained in southeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was shot in a domestic violence incident Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Foster Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to Regional One...
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
INTERSTATE BLOODBATH: I-240 Shooting Leaves 4 Wounded, 1 Dead in Memphis
An unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a car traveling on Interstate 240 near Norris Road. The shooting happened just after midnight. Memphis Police say three people were injured and one person was killed. Two of the injured were transferred to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
Downtown shooting leaves man injured overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of S. Front Street around midnight. According to police, the shooting victim was found in the 850 block of S. Third...
1 man dead after 4 separate shootings between Saturday and Sunday, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one victim has died after three separate shootings took place in the city of Memphis throughout Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The first took place just after midnight on the area of I-240 and Norris Road, according to MPD. Four...
One critical in overnight downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
Memphis Police searching for 18-year-old they said fired at civilians, officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old after they said he fired several shots in the direction of officers and civilians at a crash scene. On Friday, officers said they responded to the area of Chuck Avenue and South Goodlett...
Man convicted for robbing woman, shooting her foot, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of robbing a woman of cash and cell phones in his North Shelby County home and then shooting her in the foot. A Criminal Court jury convicted Edward Lee Shelton on the felony count of especially aggravated robbery which involves a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.
Shots fired at police after crash in Parkway Village, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, and another is wanted after allegedly firing shots at officers and others. Roderick Johnson, 23, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he allegedly fired shots at police officers at the scene of an accident.
Woman shoots bystander in back during verbal argument, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for shooting a bystander during a verbal argument at an Economy Inn. On Aug. 5, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. A man and his friend were having vehicle problems,...
Interstate reopened after police investigation overnight, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) had parts of the interstate shut down overnight due to an investigation. According to police, all lanes of westbound traffic on I-240 west at Perkins were closed from just after 1 a.m. till just after 5:30 a.m. FOX13 is working to...
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
Tennessee suspect arrested after leaving his wallet in stolen car
Police in Tennessee arrested a man who was wanted for an assault incident after finding his wallet inside a stolen car. The Memphis Police Department said that officers responded to an aggravated assault on Aug. 14 at around 12:36 a.m. at 1920 Whitten Road. Police said that the victims of...
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
One man dead, another critical after bullets fly, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire Friday night left one man dead and another being rushed to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around in Southeast Memphis around 7 p.m. Two men were shot on Whisper Valley Drive, according to police. Police said...
Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
