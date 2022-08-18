ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
actionnews5.com

Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
WREG

One critical in overnight downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
