HBO Max to Remove 36 Titles, Including 20 Originals, From Streaming

By Wilson Chapman
 4 days ago
HBO Max will remove almost 36 titles from its service as early as this week, Variety has confirmed.

A spokesperson for HBO Max attributed the decision to the pending merge of the platform with Discovery+, which is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery .

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” HBO Max’s statement reads. “That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

Taking off the titles from streaming would also help Warner Bros. Discovery cut costs by removing lesser-watched programs to save money on residuals. An exact date or time when the titles will be taken off has not been announced.

Although HBO Max has removed several titles in the past weeks, including several Warner Bros. films and HBO TV shows such as “Camping,” “Vinyl,” “Mrs. Fletcher” and “Run,” the latest announcement represents the largest quantity of titles to be taken off the service. In addition, 20 original HBO Max shows will be taken off the platform, including teen drama “Generation,” animated anthology series “Infinity Train” and holiday-themed reality dating show “12 Dates of Christmas.” It is currently unclear whether they will be made available on DVD or rental services.

Minus an unspecified “select group of ‘Sesame Street’ specials,” the complete list of titles to be taken off is below.

HBO Max Originals
“12 Dates of Christmas”
“About Last Night”
“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”
“Close Enough”
“Ellen’s Next Great Designer”
“Esme & Roy”
“The Fungies!”
“Generation Hustle”
“Generation”
“Infinity Train”
“Little Ellen”
“My Mom, Your Dad”
“Odo”
“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”
“Summer Camp Island”
“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”
“The Runaway Bunny”
“Theodosia”
“Tig n’ Seek”
“Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs”

HBO Originals
“My Dinner with Herve”
“Share”

Cartoon Network
“Dodo”
“Elliott From Earth”
“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart”
“Mighty Magiswords”
“OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes”
“Uncle Grandpa”
“Victor and Valentino”

Acquired Titles
“Detention Adventure”
“Messy Goes to Okido”
“Mia’s Magic Playground”
“The Ollie & Moon Show”
“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”
“Make It Big, Make It Small”
“Squish”

