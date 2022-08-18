Read full article on original website
Big Brother season 24 spoilers: Who won HOH? (Week 7 recap)
Missed the latest episode of Big Brother season 24? No worries! We’re here to fill you in on all the juicy details of last night’s HOH competition and which two individuals were put on the block. But first, let’s go over some crucial details. Prior to yesterday’s...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: The Leftovers Pulled off Another Blindside at the POV Meeting
Was the Power of Veto used during week five of 'Big Brother 24'? Read on for an account of what happened at the POV meeting.
Big Brother season 24 players reveal their most embarrassing moments ever
Lots of embarrassing stuff happens in the Big Brother house. I mean LOTS of embarrassing stuff. In fact, when judged against some of the whoppers that have taken place over the past 24 seasons, this recent HOH ceremony snafu barely registers. But what about the embarrassing stuff that happens to...
Big Brother recap: Can the Leftovers secure another HOH win?
What started out as a seemingly predictable and frustrating season of Big Brother has quickly morphed into something much more interesting now that the general "consensus" of where loyalties lie in the house is being questioned. Last week the new Leftovers alliance, consisting of Turner, Monte, Taylor, Brittany, Kyle, Michael, and Joseph took control of the game, teaming up to blindside Ameerah and send a shockwave through the Po's Pack and Girl's Girls alliance.
Big Brother recap: Lies and assumptions lead to an incredibly entertaining veto week
When The Leftovers secured another week in control of nominations when Monte won HOH, the only question was who to target. The alliance identified a few threats to their game, but in the end decided to put Alyssa and Indy on the block. But as we know, things can change very quickly depending on what happens with the veto, and this week's veto possibilities are very intriguing. With Nicole still a potential target and Taylor's trust in her new alliance hanging in the balance, there's a lot of variables to the veto and how it gets used.
Watch Hacks stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder & Co. perform a live script read of the season 2 finale
Hannah Einbinder didn't know that Jean Smart's Deborah Vance was going to be letting go of her character, Ava, in the season 2 finale of Hacks until she got the script. Her initial thought went beyond concern for the characters. "She was upset," Smart reveals — nodding her head toward...
