Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has come a long way since we first met her in Never Have I Ever season 1. She survived a coyote attack and a failed attempt at juggling two boyfriends. She even got hit by a car. But after all that — and the constant battle that is controlling her temper — she finally got the guy. In the Netflix comedy's season 2 finale, she and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) made things official. (And to think, it all started when we first walked up to him and bluntly asked for sex.) Now, heading into the show's third season, get ready for the debut of Daxton!

