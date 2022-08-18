ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Big Brother recap: Can the Leftovers secure another HOH win?

What started out as a seemingly predictable and frustrating season of Big Brother has quickly morphed into something much more interesting now that the general "consensus" of where loyalties lie in the house is being questioned. Last week the new Leftovers alliance, consisting of Turner, Monte, Taylor, Brittany, Kyle, Michael, and Joseph took control of the game, teaming up to blindside Ameerah and send a shockwave through the Po's Pack and Girl's Girls alliance.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Veto#Hoh#Leftovers
Entertainment Weekly

Big Brother recap: Lies and assumptions lead to an incredibly entertaining veto week

When The Leftovers secured another week in control of nominations when Monte won HOH, the only question was who to target. The alliance identified a few threats to their game, but in the end decided to put Alyssa and Indy on the block. But as we know, things can change very quickly depending on what happens with the veto, and this week's veto possibilities are very intriguing. With Nicole still a potential target and Taylor's trust in her new alliance hanging in the balance, there's a lot of variables to the veto and how it gets used.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Entertainment Weekly

Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer features the debut of Daxton

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has come a long way since we first met her in Never Have I Ever season 1. She survived a coyote attack and a failed attempt at juggling two boyfriends. She even got hit by a car. But after all that — and the constant battle that is controlling her temper — she finally got the guy. In the Netflix comedy's season 2 finale, she and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) made things official. (And to think, it all started when we first walked up to him and bluntly asked for sex.) Now, heading into the show's third season, get ready for the debut of Daxton!
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 icon Monét X Change reveals why Jinkx's name was on her final lipstick

Monét X Change was never not giving strategy on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7. The AS7 runner-up might've made her final, gag-filled lip-sync against eventual winner Jinkx Monsoon look as easy as applying a slick of color on her luscious lips, but the franchise icon tells EW there was quite a bit of strategy involved. In a blink-a-Gia-Gunn-eyelash-and-you'll-miss-it moment from Friday's finale, Monét and Jinkx faced off in a lip-sync battle set to Katy Perry's 2017 hit "Swish Swish" — and the duel began as Monét held a tube of lipstick with Jinkx's name scrawled on it.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

CODA's Troy Kotsur will star in Disney+ series about the true story of a deaf high school football team

Troy Kotsur has set his next post-Oscar project. Kotsur, who made history in March when he became the first deaf male actor and the second deaf performer overall to win an acting Oscar for his supporting turn in CODA, is set to star in and executive produce a Disney+ series based on the football team from the California School for the Deaf Riverside (CSDR). Kotsur will play the team's coach in the series, which is currently untitled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Entertainment Weekly

Meet the bombshells coming to Love Island USA for Casa Amor

It's Casa Amor time! The islanders of Peacock's Love Island USA season 4 have fallen in like, recoupled, and more in their attempt to find love, and now 12 new faces are coming in to shake things up. We'll see the islanders split up in groups of two, with one heading to the newly-built Casa Amor for 4 days of temptation. In addition to the bean bags, bed and villa trappings, this year's piece of paradise will have a private outdoor bed, and for a Love Island first: its own hideaway! Meet the dozen bombshells coming to tempt Isaiah, Deb, Timmy, and the other islanders.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Watch Harry Styles' full X Factor UK audition with previously-unseen 'Hey, Soul Sister' performance

Need a new topic of conversation for all your late night talking? How about previously unseen footage from Harry Styles' original X Factor UK audition?. Over the weekend, The X Factor UK unveiled an extended cut of Styles' audition, including some never-before-seen footage. Styles, who is just 16 in the video, showcases some of his signature deadpan humor and cheekiness, talking about his hometown of Holmes Chapel as a place that's quite boring where nothing ever happens. "It's quite picturesque," he quips.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Boruto's New Chapter Sees Major Villains Join The Hidden Leaf

Following a brief hiatus, the newest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has arrived. While the Kara Organization has managed to live on following the death of Jigen, thanks to new management in the form of Code, it seems that the nefarious collection of rogue ninjas is going through some problems. Luckily for Team 7 and Konoha, this means that new allies are now joining the Hidden Leaf Village. Unfortunately, the goals of these new allies might cause more problems than they're worth.
COMICS
IGN

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer

The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy