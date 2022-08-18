Read full article on original website
Meadows earns medalist at Mountie Invite
Addison Meadows is determined to make it back to the state finals again this season. She and the Mounties along with Crawfordsville and North Montgomery competed in the annual Mountie Invite on Saturday at the Crawfordsville Country Club. Meadows, as she has in most meets this season, earned individual medalist honors by shooting the low score of a 74.
North Montgomery soccer earns sweep of Wildcats
LINDEN — How sweep it was for North Montgomery soccer on Saturday as the Chargers were able to sweep a girl/boy double-header against South Vermillion. The wins for both the girls and boys teams were the first on the young season as the girls dominated from the opening whistle and cruised to an 11-0 win. The boys on the other hand saw a very physical game and a tough battle against the Wildcats. But in the end one goal was all they needed as the boys earned a 1-0 win.
Mounties notch first SAC win with shutout of Stars
NEW MARKET — After their thrilling season opening win on Monday in the game’s final seconds, Southmont girls soccer, who opened the season ranked No. 20 in the 1A coaches poll, was back in action on Thursday as they hosted Western Boone for their Sagamore Conference opener. The Mounties had an all-around great performance and would walk away with a 3-0 shutout for their first SAC win.
Eddie R. Holt
Eddie R. Holt, 68, formerly of Attica and most recently residing in The Lane House, Crawfordsville, died at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Lafayette.
Upcoming events slated for local farmers
Before harvest season hits, it is important for farmers to get their private pesticide applicators recertification education hours completed. Private applicators have to attend three recertification programs every five years. Applicators can only attend two in one calendar year to count towards keeping their applicator’s license. After the Hoosier...
Teresa Kay Goodnight
Teresa Kay Goodnight passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born May 1, 1947, at Oakland City, Indiana, to Burnell and Louise (McClelland) Wilhite. Teresa married Gene Goodnight on Sept. 2, 1967, at Crawfordsville. She was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1967....
Sandra P. DeVault
Sandra P. Johnson DeVault, 72, of rural Romney died at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in IU Health Arnett Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Curry-Shumaker named new CAPWI executive director
The Community Action Program Inc. of Western Indiana has recently appointed a new executive director. Robin Curry-Shumaker took over leading the multi-county agency July 1, succeeding Myra Rennick who retired Aug. 5. Curry-Shumaker has served as the associate executive director since 2017 and the Head Start division director since 1995.
Local Record: Aug. 19, 2022
• Property damage crash at 210 N. Walnut St. — 8:37 a.m. • Warrant served in the 600 block of East Wabash Avenue — 8:50 a.m. • Paraphernalia possession at Crawfordsville High School, 1 Athenian Drive — 12:43 p.m. • Property damage crash at 128 Mercedes Drive...
Wine, Cheese and Women’s Equality Day
What do wine, cheese, and women’s equality have in common? A) Aug. 26, B) democracy, C) the League of Women Voters, or D) all of the above. If you answered D, way to win. Montgomery County’s League of Women Voters plans to celebrate Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26 with a wine-and-cheese, meet-and-greet at the Crawfordsville Airport from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The evening is a chance to chat with members about what the League does in 2022 here in Montgomery County.
