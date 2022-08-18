Read full article on original website
Road construction to start on US 41 Monday
OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
New ride proposed for Bay Beach
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
Two separate structure fires displace seven people, injure one in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- The Sheboygan Fire Department says seven people were displaced after two separate fires in the city. The first blaze happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of N. 14th St. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-story window. Three people were...
Drivers may experience delays as construction begins on 9-mile span of Hwy. 41
(WLUK) -- Drivers may experience delays on their way to work beginning Monday due to construction on Highway 41. A nine-mile span of 41 is set to undergo a resurfacing project from Norfield Road in Brown County to near Highway 141 in Brown County. The state Department of Transportation says...
Grand Chute police say two dead, others unconscious outside of hotel
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths that occurred in the early hours Sunday morning. “Our officers were out patrolling, and they found a subject who was unresponsive on the sidewalk," says Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis. Davis says officers made the discovery outside...
Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo returns
(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Scaled Up Reptile Expo is back in Green Bay on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The event is inviting people from Northeast Wisconsin to take a closer look at reptiles. Organizers say they hope it will change misconceptions about having reptiles and amphibians as house pets.
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County
TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
Fond du Lac police investigating homicide
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old male. Detectives responded to a report of an individual laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street at approximately 7:20 a.m Saturday. Responders located a 40-year-old man, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation into the man's death is still ongoing and his identity will not be released at this time.
Fond du Lac County child and dogs reunited with family after going missing
FOREST (WLUK) -- A little girl is being reunited with her family after being found by law enforcement Friday afternoon. The 2-year-old girl went missing with the family's two dogs around 1 p.m. in the Township of Forest. After searching for 40 minutes, the family called the Fond du Lac...
A glimpse of the Arthur Anderson and Kaye Barker sail through Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A couple ships passed through Green Bay Thursday including the Arthur Anderson. The Arthur Anderson is the last one to have contact with the SS Edmund Fitzgerald before it sank in 1975. The other ship was the Kaye Barker. Thanks to Jason for sharing these with...
HSGT: Neenah, Bay Port, Appleton North, Kaukauna, Kewaunee among winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night the high school football season kicked off with a limited schedule.
Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
Green Bay launches Conservation Corps program by planting sunflowers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's AmeriCorps program is finally a reality. With around $630,000 in grants, the Conservation Corps hopes to bring more preservation efforts to the city's 2,658 acres of recreational space and greenways. A garden of sunflowers will soon take over two acres of the JBS development...
Woman convicted of setting fire at her home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kari Seyler was convicted Friday of arson for setting her residence on fire. Seyler, 33, pleaded no contest to the one count for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Seyler, who lived in the...
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission
(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
Former car dealer convicted of mail fraud
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer was convicted Friday of mail fraud. John Solberg, 40, faced 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud, but 14 charges will be dismissed at the Nov. 10 sentencing as part of the plea deal. He pleaded guilty to the one count by video conference Friday.
Mother sentenced to prison for baby's co-sleeping death
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. Nicole Sobay, 36, was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding. Her blood tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, opiates, and cannabinoids.
