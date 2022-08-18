ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu beats Washington to open 2022 Little League World Series

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44P4to_0hLOgIL100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kK1w_0hLOgIL100

Honolulu opened play at the 2022 Little League World Series with an 11-1 mercy rule win over Washington in five innings.

The West Region champions were led behind starting pitcher Cohen Sakamoto, who struck out six hitters in three perfect innings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaiiâ€™s sports station

At the plate, Kama Angell went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored.

Honolulu head coach Gerald Oda, who led Hawaii to its third world championship in 2018, was unavailable for the opener after testing positive for COVID-19. His brother, Keith, stepped in as head coach for the victory over Washington.

Up next for Honolulu is a matchup with Massapequa, New York of the Metro Region on Friday at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN.

Comments / 2

Audrey Abbey Rutledge
3d ago

It was a good game, our boys made Hawaii Proud & I am very proud of all of them🤙🏼❤️

Reply
6
Related
The Associated Press

Hawaii off to strong start at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — A packed Lamade Stadium, a national TV audience and an opposing pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in a regional final. That would trouble a lot of teams of 10- to 12-year-olds, but not Hawaii. Kekoa Payanal drove the third pitch over the fence in left, and Hawaii was on its way once again. Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. That’s 11-1 over Northwest, and 12-0 over Metro — specifically Massapequa Coast from Long Island — on Friday. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning.
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii

HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Washington, DC
Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rainbow Warriors basketball releases non-conference schedule

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Seven of UH’s non-conference games will be played  at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, highlighted by the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The schedule also sees UH playing on O’ahu’s North […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Espn#Third World#Sports News#Rbi#Robdemellokhon
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
recordpatriot.com

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Duke’s OceanFest Returns

After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, the Duke’s Ocean Fest is back in Waikiki. We sent Dallis Ontiveros to learn more about the return of the long lasting tradition and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku. To learn more about the list of events and how to participate, click here.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Duke’s Ocean Fest returns to Waikīkī

It was in 1915 when the Godfather of Modern-Day Surfing Duke Kahanamoku first shared surfing with the world in a place called Freshwater Beach in Australia where interesting enough, there is a statue of the Duke overlooking the beach there.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy