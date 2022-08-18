Honolulu beats Washington to open 2022 Little League World Series

Honolulu opened play at the 2022 Little League World Series with an 11-1 mercy rule win over Washington in five innings.

The West Region champions were led behind starting pitcher Cohen Sakamoto, who struck out six hitters in three perfect innings.

At the plate, Kama Angell went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored.

Honolulu head coach Gerald Oda, who led Hawaii to its third world championship in 2018, was unavailable for the opener after testing positive for COVID-19. His brother, Keith, stepped in as head coach for the victory over Washington.

Up next for Honolulu is a matchup with Massapequa, New York of the Metro Region on Friday at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN.