Texas teachers expected to spend $300 million on school supplies. What help is there?

Texas is facing its worst drought since 2011. Here's what you need to know
Texans across the state are facing water restrictions as the state experiences its worst drought since 2011. Almost the entire state of Texas is experiencing a severe level of drought, and only a few corners of the state, such as El Paso, are not “abnormally dry” amid this year’s particularly hot summer.
Wanted: Former Juvenile Supervision Officer accused of oppression
DALLAS – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is searching for information leading to the arrest of a former Juvenile Supervision Officer. 49-year-old Michael Leopold Richards Jr. is wanted for Official Oppression committed while he was working at the Dallas County Juvenile Probation Department. Richards worked there from May 6, 2013, until he was fired.
Cloudy skies and isolated showers expected
SAN ANTONIO - Skies will become partly sunny and temps will climb into the middle 90s for afternoon highs. Humid. A continued 20% chance of a few passing showers/storms. Best chance is going to be east. Monday. Partly sunny skies. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers/thunderstorms will be possible...
Police investigating after driver crashes into TxDOT HERO truck, injuring employee
SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed into a Texas Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator, or HERO, truck who was assisting with closing off the highway due to a separate accident, according to officials. Police were called to SW Loop 410 near Marbach Rd. According to police, the operator...
Woman missing after flash flood at Zion National Park in Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah - Crews continue the search for a missing woman who was swept away by floodwaters at a national park in Utah Friday morning. Rangers at Zion National Park received a report Friday afternoon that multiple hikers were swept away by flash flooding while hiking the narrows of Zion Canyon. They found several hikers on high ground that were "isolated by high water.”
Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
