1 killed in Freedom Drive accident: Medic
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced […]
Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
‘Tell me this isn’t true’: Grandmother grieves 14-year-old grandson fatally shot in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother is trying to hold on to the memory of her 14-year-old grandson that was fatally shot in west Charlotte. Yvette Johnson said that her grandson Gregory Holmes should be getting ready for high school with hopes of joining the football team. Instead, this weekend his...
Electrical issue caused south Charlotte overnight housefire: CFD
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An electrical issue appeared to be the cause of an overnight house fire in south Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday. Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 2 a.m. Sunday near 12000 Summerberry Court in south Charlotte. Within 20 minutes 30 firefighters were able to […]
9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing inside a Gastonia home Friday night, according to police. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard. The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the...
‘A Hero in public, a zero at home’: Charlotte man talks about starting nonprofit confronting domestic violence
Burgess played baseball in Baltimore and became very good; he also played football, but he and his coaches knew being on the diamond would take him far.
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
Day 1 of Charlotte Pride kicks off with community filling Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has officially kicked off in the Queen City. Day one of the festival was full of excitement after the event was canceled for the last two years. Community members who attended the event told WCNC Charlotte the word "pride" has a lot of meaning...
Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte woman is missing and her caretaker said authorities are not doing enough to try and find her. Shiricka Guy has been reported missing for 12 days, family members told Channel 9 Thursday. Guy may be in danger, said her caretaker, who did not want...
Two separate crashes along I-85 leaves three people seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two separate car crashes along Interstate 85 left several people injured Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. The wrecks put three people in the hospital with serious injuries and two people were sent with minor injuries. The first wreck happened on Statesville Avenue near North Graham Street around...
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle on the highway on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened in the 3400 block of East Independence Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. Medic confirmed that the person was on a bike when they were...
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
