1 missing in Lake Michigan 'Playpen' in Chicago; another hospitalized in critical condition: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago police said a person is missing after going into the water in Chicago's "Playpen" area of Lake Michigan, while another person is in critical condition after becoming unconscious.

Police said shortly before 7 p.m. their marine unit responded to a report that a person allegedly fell off a boat in the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water filtration plant.

RELATED: Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say

When officers arrived, they began looking for the missing person.

Police also said the Coast Guard brought an unconscious person who had been on a boat to shore. That person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The marine unit searched the lake for the missing person, but the search has been suspended for the night.

READ MORE: Boating accident in Chicago's 'Playpen' raises safety concerns about Lake Michigan party spot

Chicago police said the two people were on the same boat. The Coast Guard said the missing person was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

No further information has been released.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

