ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event

Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their annual and premier fundraiser Java Jive Saturday morning. Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
nbc15.com

DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year. Madison City Planner Angela Puerta says it is the fifth meeting, preparing both town and...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#The Dodge County Fair#Latino#Madison Police Department#Democratic#The U S Senate#Republican#A Marquette Law School#Wisconsin Dhs#Wisconsinites
nbc15.com

Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
BELOIT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. Officers did not say whether there were any injuries or how the crash occurred. One ambulance was sent to...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
nbc15.com

Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Car, semi crash on I-90 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border. It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival

Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease. Updated: 7 minutes ago. |. Friends and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy