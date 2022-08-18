Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
nbc15.com
People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event
Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their annual and premier fundraiser Java Jive Saturday morning. Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
nbc15.com
Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year. Madison City Planner Angela Puerta says it is the fifth meeting, preparing both town and...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side
A person staying at a hotel on Madison's far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said.
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. Officers did not say whether there were any injuries or how the crash occurred. One ambulance was sent to...
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
A candidate who narrowly lost a Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount. Charity Barry said she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen.
Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic...
nbc15.com
Car, semi crash on I-90 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border. It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any...
nbc15.com
Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
nbc15.com
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease. Updated: 7 minutes ago. |. Friends and...
spectrumnews1.com
Historic Woodman’s store sign unveiled amid a Janesville renovation project
JANESVILLE, Wis. — What seemed to be another normal renovation project in Janesville, Wisconsin, turned out to be a journey back through time as a historic Woodman’s Food Market sign was unveiled during a renovation project. “There was an awning, a big green and white awning, similar to...
nbc15.com
Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
