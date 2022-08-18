ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

NWA sees shortage in accessible housing

By Macy Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NUBb_0hLOeytl00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.

In a meeting Tuesday night, the Fayetteville City Council voted in favor of purchasing the West End Studio Apartments. It’s in an area near Hamestring Creek that floods frequently. The most recent flooding was back in May. The owner of the complex evicted all tenants until further notice to complete renovations.

Now, all of those people are going to have to find permanent housing elsewhere. According to Yolanda Fields, who works in the community resources department for the City of Fayetteville, a highlight for many people who rented this property was that the owner did not conduct a criminal background check and no credit history was required.

“I know there were several tenants that were living there that could have afforded to be living in a different environment, but they couldn’t,” said Fields. “Whether it be their credit history or a combination of both credit history and criminal record, they could not rent anywhere else.”

According to Fields, most complexes in Northwest Arkansas require both credit and background checks. If a potential resident fails, they won’t be allowed to rent a unit.

Fayetteville City Council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding

Fields believes Northwest Arkansas is falling behind on meeting the need of individuals who fall into these scenarios.

“The City of Fayetteville is the only program that is funded through this funding source, which is the CoC e-snaps funding,” said Fields. “We do need to work to build up the funding to get more non-profits so that these services can be provided at a wider scale.”

Fayetteville offers a lot of assistance to homeless individuals through the Hearth Program. It provides rent deposits, utility deposits and monthly rents to those who are struggling.

Part of the program involves working with landlords who would normally require background checks or credit checks to make exceptions.

“I think some of the landlords that we have been able to develop a relationship with for our clients — they may not look as intensely on the criminal record or the credit history because they know we are providing the rental assistance,” said Fields.

The program is funded through HUD to specifically address the homeless crisis. When the residents of West End Studio Apartments were displaced, they received aid from Fields and her team.

“We actually were able to provide hotel stays while we figured out where they were going to go. Then we helped them to actually find a location to live,” said Fields.

Miguel Garcia has been a part of the Hearst Program in Fayetteville. He went to federal prison for a crime when he was younger. For a while, he and his family were living out of his truck and hotel rooms. He said he’s extremely grateful for the case workers who have assisted him.

“I mean, I don’t know where I would be right now. I dread thinking about it,” said Garcia.

He knows many other felons who are in the same situation and need assistance.

If you’re homeless and in need of assistance in Fayetteville, you can call the community resources department at 479-575-8260. You can also go to their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Arkansas Crisis Center seeing uptick in calls to suicide hotline

ROGERS, Ark. — Channel 5 parent company TEGNA and its foundation recently awarded four nonprofits a total of $10,000. One of those agencies is the Arkansas Crisis Center. "We were established in 1985 after a rash of suicides at the Rogers High School. So a group of volunteers decided that these students needed someone to talk to. So they developed a hotline for them to call in and to have someone listen to their needs on the other end of the line," said Rebecca Brubaker, the Arkansas Crisis Center (ACC) executive director.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

City of Fort Smith to appeal recycling lawsuit judgment

FORT SMITH, Ark — With legal fees already reaching almost $200,000 to defend against a lawsuit related to recycling services, the city of Fort Smith has appealed an Aug. 3 ruling by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor requiring the city to pay $745,057 for lying about recycling. Tabor...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Local
Arkansas Government
Fayetteville, AR
Real Estate
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
Business
5NEWS

Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

NWA housing market explained

ROGERS, Ark. — Home buyers in Northwest Arkansas likely know the struggle of purchasing a home – especially given recent market trends. For months, the housing market has been red hot. Homes have sold quickly and at a price, typically, above listed. However, nationally, home sales have declined...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Rental Home#Hud#Linus Realestate#Fields
THV11

Arkansas woman breaks world record to raise awareness for POTS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 2021, Arkansas native Gabby Rushing was one of millions to be diagnosed with a nervous system disorder called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS. In order to raise awareness for the condition and further medical research, Rushing decided to challenge a world record. She...
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KCTV 5

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border

(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy