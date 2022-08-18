ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Motorcyclist died in Lancaster County accident: Police

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township Police say that a motorcyclist has died after a Saturday night accident in Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The crash between a car and a motorcycle...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate shooting at Dauphin County Walmart

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter on Grayson Road off Route 322 in Dauphin County. Police say the shooting, which occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, was an isolated incident between two people. Get daily...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One charged with homicide for stabbing in Centre County

Philipsburg, Pa. — State police at Rockview are charging a Centre County man with homicide after he stabbed and killed another man Friday night during an altercation. The victim, Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, died Aug. 19 as a result of a stab wound to the chest, according to the Centre County Coroner's Office. Police were called to the scene on Flood Lane in Rush Township shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing. ...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jonestown, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Accidents
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
Union County, PA
Accidents
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
Union County, PA
Crime & Safety
wkok.com

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert.

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert. No details are out yet on the safe discovery of Michael Reich today. No details but police say he was found okay. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night.
UNION COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Five people hospitalized after porch collapse at Richland Township home

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital after a backyard porch collapsed at a home where a gathering was happening. The collapse happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of Collegiate Drive. The fire department...
RICHLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Township#Pennsylvania State Police#Fire Police#Traffic Accident#Hershey Medical Center
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: One person died in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP

A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, the state police announced on Friday, August 19. Joshua Matthew Ravel, 26, of Harrisburg, was assigned to Troop J, York when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15," state police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York

The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PD: Man returned fire after teens allegedly started gunfight

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Williamsport Bureau of Police arrested a teen with multiple gunshot wounds for allegedly starting a gunfight with a man in Lycoming County. Officials said Williamsport Bureau of Police, WBP, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Edwin Street on August 19 for a report of multiple shots fired. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police search for missing man

Buffalo Township, Pa. — Police and first responders are looking for a 80-year-old man who went missing in the area of Aspen Place. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue flannel pants and was carrying a black cane. Emergency personnel are now moving to a grid search, according to the Union County Emergency Management officials. You may see these people walking in your yards in the area of Brook Park in Lewisburg and surrounding area. Crews have also sent up multiple drones and are searching with K9 units. If you spot this man, please contact 911.
LEWISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy