ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘The Great American Baking Show’ Set For Roku Channel Debut In 2023

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2jiX_0hLOeY8z00

Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry have signed on to cohost the Roku Original reality series The Great American Baking Show .

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, judges from the original British version, will also take part in the series. The Great American Baking Show will debut exclusively on The Roku Channel in 2023.

Kemper ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Office ) and Cherry ( Severance, Duncanville ) will take audiences into the tent to watch contestants vying to become America’s top baker. The US adaptation of the British competition series The Great British Baking Show will feature six 60-minute episodes. Production is underway in the United Kingdom.

Love Productions USA produces the all-new series, and brought the original British version to life along with other adaptations of the competition series, including The Great Celebrity Bake Off and The Great Junior Bake Off.

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals, Roku, said the adaptation of the series “will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the “Baking Show” universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver. The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we’re so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring “The Great American Baking Show” exclusively to The Roku Channel.”

EPs for the series are Richard McKerrow, Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Jeremy Finn and John Hesling.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
Deadline

TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Update

UPDATED with cause of death: Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s death has been listed as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits included roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Feb. 18 in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death was deferred. According to the coroner’s office, Pearlman’s manner of death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid

Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Prue Leith
Person
Paul Hollywood
Person
Ellie Kemper
BGR.com

7 original shows coming to The Roku Channel for free this fall

While Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus fight over paid subscribers, Roku is slowly building up a formidable library of content anyone can watch for free. We have covered The Roku Channel extensively in recent months, from monthly free movies to free local news stations. This fall, the Roku library is growing even larger with seven new original shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Hallmark Channel and Great American Media’s Biggest Stars’ Current Status With Their Network

Feel-good films for all! After decades of being the ruler of holiday movies, Hallmark Channel found itself competing for Christmas viewership at the hands of Great American Media. When former CEO of Hallmark Media (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC Media, originally Great American Country, in June 2021, the landscape of cheerful seasonal […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#United States#Celebrity#British#The Roku Channel#Love Productions Usa
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
TV SHOWS
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy