‘The Great American Baking Show’ Set For Roku Channel Debut In 2023

Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry have signed on to cohost the Roku Original reality series The Great American Baking Show .

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, judges from the original British version, will also take part in the series. The Great American Baking Show will debut exclusively on The Roku Channel in 2023.

Kemper ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Office ) and Cherry ( Severance, Duncanville ) will take audiences into the tent to watch contestants vying to become America’s top baker. The US adaptation of the British competition series The Great British Baking Show will feature six 60-minute episodes. Production is underway in the United Kingdom.



Love Productions USA produces the all-new series, and brought the original British version to life along with other adaptations of the competition series, including The Great Celebrity Bake Off and The Great Junior Bake Off.

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals, Roku, said the adaptation of the series “will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the “Baking Show” universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver. The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we’re so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring “The Great American Baking Show” exclusively to The Roku Channel.”

EPs for the series are Richard McKerrow, Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Jeremy Finn and John Hesling.