valleynewslive.com
Spirit Halloween opening soon at former Gordmans location
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween fans, get ready. Spirit Halloween is once again opening in Fargo. Signs are hung and work is being done inside the former Gordmans at 5100 14th Avenue South. Last year, the costume store was located in the former Toys “R” Us building....
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
wdayradionow.com
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo to require additional licenses for massage therapists next month
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new city requirement is creating some tension for massage therapists in Fargo. Starting next month, they will have to pay additional fees to keep their doors open. “We’re being penalized for doing legitimate therapeutic massage in lieu of those that are not,” Licensed...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
Pledge of Allegiance reinstated by one North Dakota school board after backlash
One North Dakota school board voted to reinstate the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance before its board meetings following intense backlash.
newsdakota.com
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
kvrr.com
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
valleynewslive.com
Free back-to-school clothing for area students in need
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If your child is in need of new clothing for the upcoming school year, YouthWorks has you covered. The organization is hosting the annual “We’ve Got You Covered” clothing giveaway on Thursday, August 18. The event provides free back-to-school clothing to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
froggyweb.com
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
valleynewslive.com
Pilot project could improve water quality in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota and the federal government have been paying farmers and ranchers for more than thirty years to commit to practices that protect water quality. But now, after questioning the efficiency of the program, the Department of Environmental Quality and a private organization in Fargo are partnering to find more effective methods of conservation that might cost less. Joel Crane has more.
fargoinc.com
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
kvrr.com
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
kvrr.com
H.S. Football Roundup: Fargo North, Kindred, Central Cass Win
FARGO, N.D — First Friday of high school football in North Dakota. Horace made their varsity debut on the road against Fargo North, however, the Spartans were too dominate winning 56-7. The defending 11B state champs Kindred shutout Lisbon, 19-0, on the home field. Central Cass beat Oak Grove...
valleynewslive.com
FPD brings in 10 special education teachers from the Philippines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the midst of staffing shortages, Fargo Public Schools is working on hiring 10 new special educations teachers from the Philippines. The teachers are expected to be in place for this coming school year. FPS says they’re working with a placement agency, Teach Quest USA, to hire the teachers through the J-1 Visa process. They say the teachers are finalizing their paperwork through Teach Quest to obtain their visas and working with ND ESPB to obtain the appropriate licensure.
valleynewslive.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fargo School Board votes to once again reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 8-1 vote, the School Board has reinstated the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of their board meetings. Many comments were given, most of which condemned the hateful messages sent by people who opposed their August 9th decision, but conceded that the controversy was not worth the distraction and damage it was causing. Almost all of the ‘yes’ votes were justified on the grounds that the decision was causing undue stress and harm to the board members and their ability to do their jobs.
