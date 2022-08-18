ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mississippi police officers gets 5 years in prison for beating death

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A former police officer in Mississippi received a five-year prison sentence Wednesday for the 2019 beating death of a man who was pulled from a vehicle during a manhunt.

The former Jackson detective, Anthony Fox, was sentenced by Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten. She gave him 20 years but suspended 15.

A jury on Aug. 4 convicted Fox of culpable negligence manslaughter in the death of 62-year-old George Robinson.

Two other Jackson police officers, Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney, were cleared of second-degree murder charges last year in Robinson’s death.

News outlets reported Fox was accused of pulling Robinson from a car and striking him in the head and chest as police were searching for a murder suspect. Robinson died two days later. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart ruled the death a homicide by blunt-force trauma.

WAPT-TV reported the Jackson Police Department named Fox as its officer of the year in 2014. In 2015, he and another Jackson officer rescued a police dog from a burning vehicle. After leaving the Jackson department, he worked as a police officer in the suburb of Clinton.

WLBT-TV reported that during the sentencing hearing, Clinton Police Chief Ford Hammond testified Fox was “a perfect police officer” and that his city was “better and safer because of Anthony Fox.”

George Robinson’s sister also testified.

“My brother was a man, too,” she said. “I don’t think (the sentencing) should be a pat on the hand. I feel like everyone should serve the same time.”

Crystal G Madru
3d ago

5 years for beating someone to death??? Are you serious?? What is wrong with this judicial system???

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

