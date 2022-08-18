Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
OSHP: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. The other driver didn't sustain any injuries from the crash.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
Fox 19
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three fatal crashes across the Tri-State overnight, including two in Clermont County. Noah Walton’s 1998 GMC Sierra failed to negotiate...
OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
Fox 19
Bicyclist fatally struck in Newport, suspect flees the scene
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, a police spokesman confirms. Officers responded to a report of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Newport police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clinton Co.
Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. The 40-year-old driver of the truck was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
linknky.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
Fox 19
1 driver killed, another critically hurt in head-on, wrong-way crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 59-year-old woman was killed and another driver was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Clinton County Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bonita Christon of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m. State...
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
At least 1 person taken to Dayton Children’s after vehicle flipped over in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over Saturday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Miamisburg. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Auburn...
Fox 19
Woman taken to hospital with injuries after escaping Warren County house fire
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman in her 50s escaped from the second floor of her home during a fire Sunday and went to Bethesda North Hospital with injuries, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. The Harlan Township Fire Department responded to a report of a working house fire...
Fox 19
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
Fox 19
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood. Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
Fox 19
Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
Fox 19
Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
