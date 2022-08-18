Ashland boys soccer rallies in the second half but comes up just short against Midview

ASHLAND — The Ashland boys soccer team rallied in the second half against Midview but came up short in a 4-3 nonconference loss Wednesday at Ashland Community Soccer Stadium.

Ashland held a 1-0 halftime lead as junior defender Braydon Martin scored a goal off a deflection following an Arrows corner kick at the 24:55 mark of the first half.

But Ashland (0-2) didn’t seem to have the same type of drive when play got underway in the second half against Midview (1-0-1).

“We came out a little lax in the second half,” Ashland coach Dustin Hosler said. “I think the boys kind of felt we were up 1-0 and were in control in the first half pretty well. The middle of the park we were winning, I felt really well. In the second half, we thought we had it won and just got too lax on defense.

“We told them at half, ‘(Midview’s Mason Kucera) is going to be the one they’re going to go to,’ and we just didn’t mark. We left him open quite a bit for open shots, and he made us pay.”

Kucera, one of nine seniors for the Middies, scored back-to-back goals at 16:04 on a penalty kick and again at 13:22. Those goals gave Midview a 3-1 bulge after the Middies tied the score at 1-1 on a goal by freshman forward Kaden Yonya at 27:02.

“It’s challenging,” Midview coach Dalton Joyce said. “I must say I’m incredibly blessed with a very supportive staff. The first half to watch was frustrating. There was no connection or brotherhood. There wasn’t anything we’ve been preaching, and I think they needed a different voice today, which was Kyle (Millner), my JV coach.

“From a tactical standpoint, we shifted some things around. At the beginning of the game, we put some pressure on them to challenge ourselves and moved some kids around to see what works differently, but I think in the second half it was just a matter of settling back in, just working the ball around and just taking one ball at a time.”

Ashland’s ability to fight back from a two-goal deficit in the second half was a result of reaching back and giving plenty of extra effort.

Junior forward Ayden Behrendsen scored at the 11:42 mark on a nice assist from senior midfielder Owen Sharick to cut Midview’s lead to 3-2. Sharick then scored on a penalty kick with 6:52 remaining in the game.

“Owen has developed extremely well from his freshman year, and we move him around a lot from up top to outside mid,” Hosler said. “He spent a lot of the offseason in the weight room and working on his speed and agility. He’s coming in the best shape he’s ever been. (It’s) his senior year, and it always seems to kick in.

“We’re going to rely on him a ton and, tonight, he showed what he’s capable of getting the ball, getting involved in the attack, and we seem to feed off of how he performs and what he brings with his energy level.”

Unofficially, Ashland senior goalkeeper Bryce Thompson played well in front of the net with four saves. For Midview, senior Carter Meek was credited with five saves.

The Arrows took 13 shots and the Middies 12.

“The team didn’t stop,” Hosler said. “We know Ayden is going to work extremely hard up top, and we threw Owen up top to hopefully create a little more havoc for them, and he did. He created the first goal with an assist to Ayden across the middle, then got in the box and took a hit and finished the PK.

“We just got rejuvenated, started getting a little momentum there again and then just made an unfortunate counter attack off a throw in that we just didn’t defend properly.”

