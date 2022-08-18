Woman found in Oakland home with multiple gunshot wounds

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — A woman was found in an Oakland home Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said officers responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue just before 5:00 a.m.

Officers provided medical attention to the woman before she was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. She was listed by OPD as being in stable condition.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.

OPD is also investigating a burglary that occurred just before 4:00 a.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of Broadway. Officers saw several people running from a business before they got into a vehicle and left north on Broadway at a high rate of speed.

