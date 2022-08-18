ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg church vandalized

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432Kas_0hLOdMlI00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week.

The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.

Pastor Tommy Quick said profanity and symbols, like swastikas, were painted.

Quick said this is the first time the church has been vandalized.

He said one of the parents at the Christian school saw the graffiti Tuesday morning and reported it to staff.

He said their church has a biblical world view, pro-life position and believes in the traditional family.

“It’s not unusual that you have people that don’t agree with you biblically, don’t agree with your doctrine or maybe the position you take on culture issues,” said Quick.

The pastor said he has no hatred for the people who did this and that he’s praying for them.

He said that after the vandalism, the church is thinking about upgrading their signs to electronic ones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman represents SC in Ms. Wheelchair USA competition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One woman is representing the Upstate in the Ms. Wheelchair USA competitio. 22-year-old Tatianna Davis, an English and Spanish teacher at Christian School, was born with a rare bone disorder. Davis, who is also pursuing her masters degree in education, has broken more than 110...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Wienermobile rolls into Greenville area, WYFF 4, wowing faithful fans

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate and North Carolina hot dog lovers are getting a treat this week as their favorite food on a bun hits area roads. We're talking about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and it's rolling around the Upstate through this weekend. Manned by two "hot doggers" named "Sizzlin'...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Society
WSPA 7News

4 injured in overnight shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An overnight shooting injured four people Saturday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded around 2 a.m. to Grove Street. Upon arrival, police found four people with gunshot wounds. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. Detectives are investigating the shooting at this time and will […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and J. Walter Moon Boulevard at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the driver...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Swastikas#The Promised Land Church#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
FOX Carolina

Man killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after a crash on Friday. The coroner was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where 78-year-old Ronald Sposato passed away. Sposato was involved in a collision on Highway 9 in Boiling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett fielding multiple Power Five offers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of the premiere athletes in the country are littered throughout the Upstate. To find the best of the best, look no further than at Greenville High. Oncoming junior receiver Mazeo Bennett has his pick of countless Power Five schools. “Man it’s been a blessing...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy