Tulsa Church Hosts Appreciation Dinner For First Responders

Tulsa law enforcement and first responders were invited to an appreciation dinner tonight hosted by Crosstown Church of Christ.

"First responders mean a lot to us because they keep us safe, they keep us healthy. They look out for us, they put themselves first. And so that's why we're doing this, because we want to serve those who serve us," said Marcus Elliott, Preacher.

They gave out burgers, drinks, chips and desserts. The church's minister said the event fits in with its summer theme, "Summer of Service."