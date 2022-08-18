ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Tigers Begin Camp Under First-Year Head Coach Dustin McGee

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnjBe_0hLOdAAa00
Centralia head coach Dustin McGee talks with his team in a huddle during the first practice of fall camp Aug. 17 at Tiger Stadium.

Finally settled in, and ready for the season to get underway, Centralia’s new football coach is ready to hit the ground running after moving across the country with a championship resume.

Though Dustin McGee found a house quickly and moved to the Hub City in June, preseason prep began the day he took the job in February, while he was still living in Tennessee.

“We did our due diligence back in the spring when we were in Tennessee,” McGee said. “We watched all the film that we could, but you never know what a team’s got until you see them in person. So it’ll be exciting for us to see that and get to know all the teams in our league. Everything I’ve heard about this league is that it's really competitive. We’re looking forward to it.”

From there, McGee began a “hectic” process of finding a house and a home for his family while making the massive move. He made sure to take a trip to the Cascades and see some of the sights during his brief breaks from work and football, but has otherwise been hard at work devising how best to rebuild the Tigers into a contender.

“When you move across the country you want to do well and impress people, that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We’re trying to do things right and change the culture and build something special here.”

Part of the adjustment for the former coach of an 8-man football state champion in Tennessee, is adjusting to the WIAA’s rules, like a much-shorter camp than he ever previously experienced. At his past stops, McGee said he’d have at least four weeks to work with his team before the season started, but in Washington, it's two after a two-week “dead-period” at the beginning of August.

Along with learning the various offenses and defenses across the 2A Evergreen Conference, McGee has worked to learn about his players and where they’ll fit into his new schemes. A quick training camp back in July helped with that immensely, per McGee.

Though the Tigers have struggled of late, going 12-25 over their last five seasons and winning one game last year, McGee is looking to create a strong culture in his first season.

The first step, of many, is getting that very first practice out of the way, and the Tigers did just that Wednesday afternoon in Centralia.

“It feels great,” McGee said of opening camp. “I love football so much, it's so awesome every year to get to this point and get geared up for the season. There’s nothing like it in the world. Happy to see all the guys out here and we’ll continue to get better and see how we do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Plan a summer road trip to Washington’s historic drive-ins

With the Seahawks midway through the preseason and the Mariners continuing to tantalize visions of a wildcard berth, there’s still time for a summer road trip to one of the five historic drive-in movie theatres still operating in the Evergreen State. According to exhaustive non-scientific research and persistent speculative...
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

A Look Back: Dim-Outs Ordered by Military in Coastal Regions During World War II; Lewis County Faced Relaxed Restrictions

Nearly all of Lewis County, excluding a small portion of its eastern part, was planned to “dim out” the night of Thursday, Aug. 20, 1942. The dim out was declared to stay in compliance with a proclamation issued Aug. 5 by the Western Defense Command of the U.S. Army. The plan, as of Aug. 20, was for the dim outs to continue on Thursdays for the duration of the war. The restrictions on activities were less strict in Lewis County than in those counties bordering the Pacific Ocean.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Centralia, WA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
City
Centralia, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations

Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend

The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers Begin Camp
Chronicle

WSP Troopers Track Suspect in Gun Brandishing on I-5 From Vancouver to Auburn

Troopers tracked a stolen vehicle from Vancouver to Auburn on Friday afternoon after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at other drivers on Interstate 5. Washington State Patrol Communications in Vancouver received 911 calls shortly after noon about a driver of Toyota Camry brandishing a firearm on I-5, according to an agency news release.
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners

A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
TACOMA, WA
ghscanner.com

One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday

The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
MONTESANO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
WASHINGTON STATE
kirklandreporter.com

Secretary of state debate: Sparks fly as Hobbs and Anderson face off

OLYMPIA — Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson went on the offensive in a debate with Secretary of State Steve Hobbs on Aug. 17, calling him “an inexperienced political appointee” and insinuating his Democratic Party ties make him susceptible to partisan influence in the office. Anderson contended Hobbs,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
187
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy