Canton, NC

Canton, NC
Government
City
Canton, NC
WLOS.com

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Morning closures coming up for Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop roads

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced upcoming partial-day closures Clingmans Dome Road and Cades Cove Loop Road for a special curriculum-based education program. The seven-mile roadway of Clingmans Dome Road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
ASHEVILLE, NC
News Break
Politics
WLOS.com

Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) which serves rural Western North Carolina throughout four Counties. AMCHC provides primary care, integrated behavioral health services and pharmacy services. AMCHC delivers health services to our most vulnerable and high-risk populations with dignity and respect – regardless of a person’s ability to pay. To learn more, please visit www.amchc.org.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
ASHEVILLE, NC

