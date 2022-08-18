Read full article on original website
"It's important to be together" Community comes together to mark one year since flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Haywood County church congregation came together on Saturday to mark a year after deadly flooding devastated the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred. Parishioners and members of the community gathered at East Fork Baptist Church in Haywood County Saturday afternoon...
A Day of Remembrance: Cruso community to mark anniversary of deadly flooding
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — The Cruso community is marking one year since it was hit by deadly flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Six people were killed and Cruso suffered serious damage when landslides and massive flooding hit the community on Aug. 17, 2021. To mark the occasion...
Main Street becomes Sesame Street to launch Smart Start initiative for parents, caregivers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two iconic characters made an appearance in Hendersonville Saturday morning, Aug. 20 as part of Main Street Becomes Sesame Street!. Elmo and Abby Cadabby were at the Smart Start Sesame Street Party. The event featured fun for the whole family, with bounce houses, food trucks,...
Man, 82, honored for lifetime achievements, keeping historic Reynolds School name alive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Canton man who has spearheaded efforts to turn a historic African American high school into a community center was honored Saturday, Aug. 20, for his lifetime achievements in the community and for his dedication in keeping the name of the historic Black school alive.
Family of seven-month-old twins swept away in Waverly floods reflects one year later
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rigney family had only been living at the East Brookside Apartments for two weeks, but little did they know that Saturday morning in August would change their lives forever. Matthew Rigney and Danielle Hall wake up every day missing their twins, Ryan and Rileighanna.
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
Search for alleged crashed plane called off; nothing found in aerial search, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials said the search for an alleged plane crash in Henderson County was called off at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, after an aerial search was conducted and nothing was found. According to Henderson County Emergency Services, the call about a plane crash near...
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital hosts first of 10 listening sessions
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The first of 10 public listening sessions about health care in Western North Carolina was held Thursday, Aug. 18, in Transylvania County. The Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital wanted to hear concerns about WNC’s health care industry and brainstorm what can be done to make it better.
Asheville Art Museum puts on program highlighting weaving, quilting and other techniques
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several local artists displayed their crafts during an "Artful Afternoon on the Plaza." The Asheville Art Museum hosted three artists on Saturday to demonstrate weaving, quilting and corn husking. Attendees were invited to try their hand at making their own corn husk doll while inside...
Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morning closures coming up for Clingmans Dome, Cades Cove Loop roads
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced upcoming partial-day closures Clingmans Dome Road and Cades Cove Loop Road for a special curriculum-based education program. The seven-mile roadway of Clingmans Dome Road will be closed until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 7.
"Bizarre, but miraculous" One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a "bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision." Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of...
Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers (AMCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) which serves rural Western North Carolina throughout four Counties. AMCHC provides primary care, integrated behavioral health services and pharmacy services. AMCHC delivers health services to our most vulnerable and high-risk populations with dignity and respect – regardless of a person’s ability to pay. To learn more, please visit www.amchc.org.
Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville woman suffering from dementia
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for missing person Helen Warner. Warner is a 72-year-old white female with shoulder-length white hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’5” and 250 lbs. Helen was last seen at her residence on Ladies Mantle Court...
NTSB report released on June plane crash in Transylvania Co. that seriously injured 3
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have provided an update on the June plane crash that seriously injured three people in Transylvania County. An NTSB report says three adults on the plane were flying June 16, 2022, above Camp Kahdalea, located just outside Brevard. The report says they were dropping...
Asheville High Class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville High School Legacy Class of 1972 kicked off its 50th reunion Friday. The class of '72 was the first student class to begin and end its academic career at the newly consolidated school. 1969 was the first year of operation for Asheville High...
