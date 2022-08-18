Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
FredNats fall to Lynchburg Hillcats, 9-0, on Saturday night
The FredNats will look to salvage a series split at Bank of the James Stadium Sunday after falling 9-0 Saturday night. RHP Jose Atencio is expected to start in the Sunday matchup vs. RHP Alonzo Richardson for the Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 5 pm. A live audio stream of the game will be available via frednats.com/broadcast.
Lynchburg Hillcats drop Fredericksburg Nationals, 4-3
For the second straight game, the Lynchburg Hillcats took down the Fredericksburg Nationals in an exciting 4-3 game on Friday night. The Hillcats (20-26) were carried by a three-run fifth inning capped off by a two-run home run by Joe Donovan off the Nationals (28-17) starting pitcher. It was a...
Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Virginia downs George Mason 3-1 in opener
The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with a victory, posting a 3-1 win over George Mason (0-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night. The Cavaliers got a goal in the first half and added two more in the second on the way to the result.
‘Coach’s Corner’ with Tony Elliott set to debut next week
The first “Coach’s Corner” with UVA football coach Tony Elliott is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. The show will be hosted by John Freeman, Voice of the Cavaliers, and is set to air live every Tuesday (unless otherwise noted) in front of a live audience at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Charlottesville. The show will be carried live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, the Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page and VirginiaSports.com.
Washington and Lee’s Lenfest Center for the Arts to offer season tickets
Washington and Lee University’s Lenfest Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-23 season. For the first time ever, tickets for the entire season are available to buy online or at the box office in one transaction. The season opens with a faculty recital with organist and W&L lecturer...
The News with Crystal Graham: Homelessness in the spotlight
Crystal Graham joins the show to talk about her recent reporting on homelessness in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. We also talk with Crystal about her features on former WSVA news director Karl Magenhofer and award-winning novelist Elizabeth Massie. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on...
Washington and Lee University ends the sale of disposable water bottles
It’s been estimated that Americans purchase 50 billion bottles of water every year. On the Washington and Lee University campus alone, 11,410 single-use bottles of water were purchased during the 2021-2022 school year. Few would argue the convenience of buying a bottle of water and tossing it in the...
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 22-26
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta County: Authorities think missing Craigsville woman could be in Maryland
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen July 19, but was just reported missing on Thursday by a family member. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Amanda Nicole Kemp, 23, who is...
New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher
New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. Lesley Wheeler will be reading from her new memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her new memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
Rockbridge County: I-81 overnight ramp closures begin Monday at exit 205
Nearly two weeks of overnight on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled for Interstate 81 at exit 205 in Rockbridge County. The nightly ramp closures are from Monday night through Sept. 2. Overnight flagger traffic control is also scheduled for Route 606 (Raphine Road) in the area of the I-81 interchange....
Texas man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122 in Bedford County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Thursday at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122 just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle ran off the right side of...
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival offers series of concerts Sept. 8-18
The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, which draws outstanding musicians from North America and abroad every September, will celebrate its 23rd season with a series of concerts from Sept. 8-18. Three of the concerts will be held at The Paramount Theater: two ticketed concerts on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., and a free lunchtime concert open to the public on Friday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
Virginia man who threatened to ‘blow up’ Roanoke, kill bank manager, arrested
A Gainesville man who threatened to “blow up Roanoke” and kill a bank branch manager was arrested earlier this week on federal charges after he was unsatisfied with service he received from his bank. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone...
Biden-Harris administration to help rural communities grow outdoor recreation economy
Two communities in Virginia were selected to receive planning assistance as part of a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program: Buchanan and Buena Vista. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the program.
Pink Martini brings hall of fame performance to The Paramount Theater
Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Now, eight years later, they bring their band to Charlottesville at The Paramount Theater. The performance will take place on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75.
Albemarle County public safety departments respond to gunshot wound on Burgoyne Road
The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a gunshot wound on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road at 4:42 p.m. on Friday. One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to UVA Hospital. This is being considered an isolated incident with...
