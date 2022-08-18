ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

FredNats fall to Lynchburg Hillcats, 9-0, on Saturday night

The FredNats will look to salvage a series split at Bank of the James Stadium Sunday after falling 9-0 Saturday night. RHP Jose Atencio is expected to start in the Sunday matchup vs. RHP Alonzo Richardson for the Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 5 pm. A live audio stream of the game will be available via frednats.com/broadcast.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg Hillcats drop Fredericksburg Nationals, 4-3

For the second straight game, the Lynchburg Hillcats took down the Fredericksburg Nationals in an exciting 4-3 game on Friday night. The Hillcats (20-26) were carried by a three-run fifth inning capped off by a two-run home run by Joe Donovan off the Nationals (28-17) starting pitcher. It was a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Virginia downs George Mason 3-1 in opener

The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with a victory, posting a 3-1 win over George Mason (0-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night. The Cavaliers got a goal in the first half and added two more in the second on the way to the result.
FAIRFAX, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Coach’s Corner’ with Tony Elliott set to debut next week

The first “Coach’s Corner” with UVA football coach Tony Elliott is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. The show will be hosted by John Freeman, Voice of the Cavaliers, and is set to air live every Tuesday (unless otherwise noted) in front of a live audience at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in Charlottesville. The show will be carried live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, the Virginia Cavaliers Facebook page and VirginiaSports.com.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

The News with Crystal Graham: Homelessness in the spotlight

Crystal Graham joins the show to talk about her recent reporting on homelessness in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. We also talk with Crystal about her features on former WSVA news director Karl Magenhofer and award-winning novelist Elizabeth Massie. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Washington and Lee University ends the sale of disposable water bottles

It’s been estimated that Americans purchase 50 billion bottles of water every year. On the Washington and Lee University campus alone, 11,410 single-use bottles of water were purchased during the 2021-2022 school year. Few would argue the convenience of buying a bottle of water and tossing it in the...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Jackson Rutledge
Person
Jacob Young
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 22-26

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with authors Lesley Wheeler and Remica Bingham-Risher on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. Lesley Wheeler will be reading from her new memoir, Poetry’s Possible Worlds, and Remica Bingham-Risher will be reading from her new memoir, Soul Culture: Black Poets, Books, and Questions that Grew Me Up.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival offers series of concerts Sept. 8-18

The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, which draws outstanding musicians from North America and abroad every September, will celebrate its 23rd season with a series of concerts from Sept. 8-18. Three of the concerts will be held at The Paramount Theater: two ticketed concerts on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., and a free lunchtime concert open to the public on Friday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Baseball
Augusta Free Press

Biden-Harris administration to help rural communities grow outdoor recreation economy

Two communities in Virginia were selected to receive planning assistance as part of a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program: Buchanan and Buena Vista. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the program.
BUENA VISTA, VA

