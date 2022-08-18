ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Driver is slammed for their 'very dangerous' park at a shopping centre - so can you see what the issue is?

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Australian driver has been slammed for a 'dangerous' park outside a shopping centre which forced motorists to manoeuvre around the vehicle.

A frustrated motorist shared a picture of a white ute in a car park, near an Aldi store in Queensland, to the North Lakes Facebook group on Wednesday.

On first glance, the ute appears to be parked correctly within the lines of the parking space.

However, another angle showed several pipes, which appear to be more than three metres long, sticking out the back of the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIDSk_0hLObByt00
The driver of a white ute was slammed for their dangerous parking as pipes hanging out the back of the vehicle caused a safety issue for other motorists (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4eN3_0hLObByt00
The pipes, which appear to be more than three metres long, forced drivers to manoeuvre around the ute  (pictured)

The post labelled the pipes a 'major hazard' as they posed a safety risk and forced motorists to give the ute a wide berth.

'Is this legal?? Cars had to go around,' one Facebook user wrote.

'Very dangerous,' another user commented.

A third user commented: 'He'll find out how legal he is or isn't when someone drives past that load and hits it with their car, or even face if they're a pedestrian.'

'I guarantee that [they'll] be in a lot of trouble.'

The legal overhang limit for items on a vehicle is 3.7 metres from the front wheel, according to the Queensland government transport website.

The website explains any visible load projecting more than 1.2 metres from the back of a vehicle or trailer must display a warning device.

A brightly coloured red or yellow flag can be used during the day while at night, a red warning light visible from at least 200 metres away should be used.

Despite the overwhelming criticism, some Facebook users defended the driver claiming he 'didn't want to hurt anyone'.

'Poor bloke is copping a hammering for trying to earn a dollar,' one user commented.

'Not the smartest place to park, but he probably has just done a 10-hour day and ran in to buy a hot chook for dinner.'

Another user wrote: 'Didn't want to hurt anyone or plan on causing (an) inconvenience.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDfaM_0hLObByt00
The legal overhang limit for items on a vehicle is 3.7 metres from the front wheel, according to the Queensland government transport website (pictured) 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Australian#Aldi#The North Lakes Facebook
Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill

A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
EVERETT, WA
MotorBiscuit

What to Do if You Have to Pee While Driving a Car — Keep Your Pants Dry

We’ve all been there. You’re driving your car on a long road trip, or you’re stuck in traffic — and then, nature calls. You’ve got to go pee. While many drivers resort to dangerously speeding ahead to find the nearest bathroom, there are safer alternatives. Here are some tips for what to do if you have to go pee while driving.
CARS
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Devastated couple demand action as their Jack Russell foams at mouth after drinking from algae-hit lake - the second dog to die there this year

A 'devastated' couple are demanding a council puts up warning signs about toxic algae in a lake after their dog became the second to die at the beauty spot in recent months. James Brady, 34, and Patricia Gora, 29, found one of their two dogs 'convulsing' and 'foaming at the mouth' minutes after swallowing water during an early-morning walk at Anton Lakes in Andover, Hampshire.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

How you can stop thieves stealing your car from your driveway WITHOUT the keys: AA boss urges drivers to protect their fob in a metal box after his £55,000 Lexus was stolen - as drivers are warned HALF of cars are sitting ducks

The boss of AA is encouraging motorists to keep their keyless car fobs inside a secure pouch, locked in a box and then placed inside a microwave after hackers stole his wife's £50,000 car. Edmund King, one of Britain's leading motorist experts, said that thieves intercepted his wife Deidre's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

552K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy