Red Bluff, CA

krcrtv.com

"Now a month is lost," Chico explains homeless enforcement standstill and objection

CHICO, Calif. — Enforcement at Chico homeless encampments is at a standstill. Specifically why has been kept under wraps, until now. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen, via a press release, says that the city chose an unidentified location to clear out earlier this month. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, they’re required to deliver a notification alerting the plaintiffs, Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), of this information before pursuing the rest of the enforcement process. Sorensen said that happened on August 3.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on

City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Red Bluff, CA
Red Bluff, CA
krcrtv.com

Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner

ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Doctor Sam Mazj named as medical director for Enloe's new cancer center

CHICO, Calif. - The Enloe Medical Center’s new cancer center medical director announced during Friday’s news conference that $10 million has been set aside for the new cancer center. Mazj was one of the three speakers in the news conference who announced this news. Dozens of people attended...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte Strong Fund awards $350,000 grant to 'Hope Crisis Response Network'

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte Strong Fund has awarded a $350,000 grant to a nonprofit that organizes volunteer home rebuilding projects in the Camp Fire footprint. Hope Crisis Response Network has completed six homes, has 12 under construction and has another dozen projects ready to begin. Its goal is to build 15 homes a year.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane

CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
krcrtv.com

Drought persists in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Butte County drought meeting at the Oroville Board of Supervisor Chambers on Thursday, officials continued to emphasize the drought assistance program which can bring gallons of water to affected homes with dry wells. One important statistic was brought up: among the homes listed as...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Evacuation zones in Glenn County | Mental health plan for kids | School COVID-19 testing bill

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Aug. 19. One hundred sixty-five predesignated evacuation zones have been created in Glenn County to identify areas under threat in an emergency. Each zone has a three-letter prefix, followed by a number that represents a specific area in the county. Glenn County residents are being asked to look up and memorize their zone.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Turtle Bay hosts 3rd annual "Walk for Wildlife" fundraiser

REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, it was the 3rd annual “Walk for Wildlife” fundraising event. After finishing their cruise around the Sundial Bridge, participants got to meet the park’s “animal ambassadors,” which included turtles, a snake, owl, fox, and porcupine.
REDDING, CA
ksro.com

Update on Northern California Wildfires

Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly eight-thousand acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at ninety percent containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26-thousand acres and containment is now at 51-percent.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in Chico after discharging a "Ghost Gun"

REDDING, CALIF. — On August 20, around 5:31 a.m., Chico Police were flagged down at the Downtown City Plaza regarding a physical altercation. Officers saw two subjects involved in a physical fight near the stage area. Officers detained one of the subjects while the other subject fled the scene on foot.
CHICO, CA

