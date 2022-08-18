ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Two Indigenous Candidates Advance in Wyoming and Alaska Primaries

Two Indigenous candidates vying for seats in the U.S. House won primary elections this week in Wyoming and Alaska, earning them a chance to be the first Native women to represent their respective states in Congress. Lynette GreyBull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, was announced as the winner of the...
ALASKA STATE
New COVID-19 estimate: 82% of Minnesota kids already infected

Minnesota is heading into the school year with modest but persistent COVID-19 levels in a state population that, for the most part, has already been hit by the pandemic. An estimated 82% of Minnesota children have been infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to an update this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The estimate is based on a double-check of 675 blood samples submitted in May and June for various medical tests, and likely indicates a high rate of prior COVID-19 cases among Minnesota adults as well.
Minnesota added 19,100 jobs in July while jobless rate remained at historic low

Minnesota's employers last month hired the most people they have all year, even with the state's jobless rate at at an all-time low. The state logged a blockbuster month with the addition of 19,100 jobs, a sharp acceleration from the 1,000 who were hired in June, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
MINNESOTA STATE
Know Where and When to Apply Fall Nitrogen Fertilizer

St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding farmers and commercial applicators that fall nitrogen fertilizer applications are restricted in some areas of the state. Under the MDA's Groundwater Protection Rule, fall nitrogen fertilizer application is prohibited in vulnerable areas of Minnesota due to environmental concerns or risks. Areas with coarse-textured soils or areas above fractured bedrock or karst geology are the most vulnerable to nitrate loss and groundwater contamination.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Paul mayor proposes 15% property tax levy increase for 2023

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing a 15% boost to the city's property tax collections in 2023, but in return residents will get a break on street maintenance bills. In his annual budget address Thursday morning at the Harriet Island Wigington Pavilion, Carter proposed a $782 million budget that he called a "nuts-and-bolts" fiscal plan, marking a $41 million increase from 2022.
SAINT PAUL, MN
UPDATED: Red Lake Middle School Supply List

· Wooden pencils (2 packs preferred) · 2 spiral notebooks (for math class) · Loose Leaf Paper (lined) · 4 Folders (Blue, Green, Red, Purple) · Large erasers (2 or more) · Tissues and small hand sanitizer for personal use. · Colored pencils (12...
RED LAKE, MN
Terence "Hoks" Neadeau, Jr.

Terence "Hoks" Neadeau, Jr. August 23, 1982 ~ August 15, 2022 (age 39) Terence “Hoks” Neadeau, Jr., Makade-Waawaashkeshii “Black Deer”, Bear Clan, age 39, of Red Lake, MN, travelled to the spirit world on August 15, 2022. Terence was born on August 23, 1982, to Terence...
RED LAKE, MN

