Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
my40.tv
"It's important to be together" Community comes together to mark one year since flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Haywood County church congregation came together on Saturday to mark a year after deadly flooding devastated the area in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred. Parishioners and members of the community gathered at East Fork Baptist Church in Haywood County Saturday afternoon...
my40.tv
Main Street becomes Sesame Street to launch Smart Start initiative for parents, caregivers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two iconic characters made an appearance in Hendersonville Saturday morning, Aug. 20 as part of Main Street Becomes Sesame Street!. Elmo and Abby Cadabby were at the Smart Start Sesame Street Party. The event featured fun for the whole family, with bounce houses, food trucks,...
my40.tv
Man, 82, honored for lifetime achievements, keeping historic Reynolds School name alive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Canton man who has spearheaded efforts to turn a historic African American high school into a community center was honored Saturday, Aug. 20, for his lifetime achievements in the community and for his dedication in keeping the name of the historic Black school alive.
my40.tv
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
my40.tv
Search for alleged crashed plane called off; nothing found in aerial search, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials said the search for an alleged plane crash in Henderson County was called off at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, after an aerial search was conducted and nothing was found. According to Henderson County Emergency Services, the call about a plane crash near...
my40.tv
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
my40.tv
Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital hosts first of 10 listening sessions
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The first of 10 public listening sessions about health care in Western North Carolina was held Thursday, Aug. 18, in Transylvania County. The Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital wanted to hear concerns about WNC’s health care industry and brainstorm what can be done to make it better.
my40.tv
Asheville Art Museum puts on program highlighting weaving, quilting and other techniques
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several local artists displayed their crafts during an "Artful Afternoon on the Plaza." The Asheville Art Museum hosted three artists on Saturday to demonstrate weaving, quilting and corn husking. Attendees were invited to try their hand at making their own corn husk doll while inside...
my40.tv
Volunteers spruce up Henderson County schools, learning centers during day of action
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County and Pardee UNC Health Care partnered with Henderson County Public Schools on Friday for a day of action. Volunteers did some landscaping and painting at Dana Elementary to help teachers and school staff prepare for the new school year and let them know they are very much appreciated, especially after all they've been through with the COVID-19 pandemic.
my40.tv
JK's Kitchen, beloved breakfast, lunch spot in south Asheville, to close doors
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A beloved breakfast, lunch and brunch spot for south Asheville has announced it will be closing its doors. JK's Kitchen, located off Long Shoals Road, made a post on Facebook Saturday evening, Aug. 20, that they "hope to remain open" until Sunday, Aug. 28. The...
my40.tv
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
my40.tv
Students celebrate beginning of new school year at free block party in Pack Square Park
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Parks & Recreation hosted a back-to-school party for local teens Thursday in Pack Square Park. Tha After Party: Summer Bash '22, a free block party, included music, games, giveaways and even had a photo booth. One of the biggest attractions of the night was...
my40.tv
"Bizarre, but miraculous" One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a "bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision." Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of...
my40.tv
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
my40.tv
Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
my40.tv
Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
my40.tv
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
my40.tv
Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
my40.tv
NTSB report released on June plane crash in Transylvania Co. that seriously injured 3
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have provided an update on the June plane crash that seriously injured three people in Transylvania County. An NTSB report says three adults on the plane were flying June 16, 2022, above Camp Kahdalea, located just outside Brevard. The report says they were dropping...
