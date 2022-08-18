ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

TA- Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $20,800, Can Bulls Hold This Key Zone?

Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $23,000 against Tether (USDT) after weeks of showing strong bullish signs as investors shift sentiments from bull to bear trap. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below zones leaving investors confused as Bitcoin trades just above the weekly key zone.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Declines Below 50-Day MA, Is A Recovery Expected?

Bitcoin price has no doubt had an interesting couple of weeks. After managing to recover from the crash that rocked the market in June, it is now back down to where it began, losing more than $3,000 in a matter of days. The swift decline has put the digital asset below key technical levels. So while the cryptocurrency had managed to maintain some bullish indicators after falling from $25,000 initially, it has now completely reversed this trend.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Falls To A Key Resistance Level Of $21,000

There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Btc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Us Dollar#The Btc Usd
NEWSBTC

XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?

XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Cardano (ADA) Could Shed Another 14% Off Its Price – Here’s Why

Cardano (ADA) declined significantly over the past few days, resulting in a price drop of 22.6%. ADA price seen losing another 14% in the coming days. ADA intraday trading volume registers a 104.6% gain. The expanded selling activity results in the offshoot of the critical supporting EMAs that are attempting...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Short-Term Upswing In Peril As Bulls’ Aggression Dies Down

Bitcoin price (BTC) is grappling to maintain the level above $23,500. Immense selling pressure this week could invalidate the prevailing bearish price trend. The king of crypto tries to keep the uptrend consistent which has peaked for over two months. Bulls Losing Their Aggression?. Judging by the daily chart, it’s...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Top Three DeFi Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – Solana, Uniswap, and HachiFi

DeFi crypto projects offer features that are distinct from traditional financial institutions and centralized exchanges. Through the use of smart contracts or other forms of innovative technology, DeFi coins will ensure the seamless transfer or swapping of crypto tokens between users. They may also offer users loyalty rewards, such as...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021

Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

GryffinDAO May Rank As High As Bitcoin

The success of every cryptocurrency is measurable by the size of its market cap. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains at the top of the market, there are a lot of cryptos like GryffinDAO (GDAO) aspiring to hit the market at a high-rank position. The struggle to achieve this begins with the ability to bring out a model that will add value to the crypto space. This began with Bitcoin (BTC), which has now become a structure upon which many alternative coins with diverse features exist.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Tamadoge Makes Noise – Is TAMA A Better Alternative To SOL?

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new and exciting play-to-earn meme coin that is predicted to grow 10-fold in price. Tamadoge meme coin dubbed as better alternative to SOL. Solana (SOL) plummets as it loses the support of an ascending channel it is in and further invalidating its bullish thesis. The crypto...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Plunges 21% In Last 7 Days, Drops Below $1,600

Ethereum (ETH) is down 20% in the last week and triggering a negative sentiment in the market. Ethereum stalls and fails to make a comeback in the last week. Additionally, Ethereum also didn’t make it to the $2,000 mark. The bears are trying to yank ETH price down and pin down the bulls.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum (ETH) Dips Consecutively And Falls Below $1,800

Many reactions and sentiments have been hovering around the Ethereum upcoming upgrade tagged the Merge. Different presentations of opinions crowd the crypto space on an individual and institutional basis. One of the significant displays was the mass accumulation of Ethereum tokens. Many believed that the price of Ether would rise due to the Merge.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Reviewing the Potential of Supontis Token Next Cryptocurrencies Like BNB and Chainlink

Supontis Token is a platform built on the Binance Smart Chain to enable cross-chain bridging of assets within Ethereum, Fantom, Binance, and Tron blockchain networks. Bridging is a new protocol that enables interoperability, it allows easy and fast transactions between these blockchain networks. Most blockchain networks have some restrictions; for...
MARKETS
Reuters

Asia shares in the red, yuan slides on strong dollar

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Investor Sentiment Falls As Crypto Market Sheds $100 Billion

The crypto market has now been put under another challenge. In the past day, bitcoin prices have dropped about $2,000, which has seen the crypto market lose a significant amount of value. As it now stands, the crypto market cap is down more than $100 billion and is now dangerously close to falling below $1 trillion once more. This has expectedly affected the market sentiment, triggering more fear in the market.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy