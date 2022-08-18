The success of every cryptocurrency is measurable by the size of its market cap. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains at the top of the market, there are a lot of cryptos like GryffinDAO (GDAO) aspiring to hit the market at a high-rank position. The struggle to achieve this begins with the ability to bring out a model that will add value to the crypto space. This began with Bitcoin (BTC), which has now become a structure upon which many alternative coins with diverse features exist.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO