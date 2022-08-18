Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
TA- Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $20,800, Can Bulls Hold This Key Zone?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $23,000 against Tether (USDT) after weeks of showing strong bullish signs as investors shift sentiments from bull to bear trap. The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below zones leaving investors confused as Bitcoin trades just above the weekly key zone.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Declines Below 50-Day MA, Is A Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin price has no doubt had an interesting couple of weeks. After managing to recover from the crash that rocked the market in June, it is now back down to where it began, losing more than $3,000 in a matter of days. The swift decline has put the digital asset below key technical levels. So while the cryptocurrency had managed to maintain some bullish indicators after falling from $25,000 initially, it has now completely reversed this trend.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Witnesses Sharp Sell-Off – Further Volatility On Chart?
Bitcoin price has witnessed a sharp fall over the 24 hours and the reason for the same is unknown. The coin witnessed excessive selling pressure causing price to dip by 9% in the past day. Most gains that Bitcoin secured in a week were lost due to the recent price...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Falls To A Key Resistance Level Of $21,000
There is a dramatic backward sliding movement from the number one cryptocurrency; Bitcoin has been shading off value consecutively for the past few days. The BTC price has gradually reached a trading level that cuts below the 200-weekly moving average (WMA). With its drastic trend in the south, the token has lost almost 9% of its value in the past 24 hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?
XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Could Shed Another 14% Off Its Price – Here’s Why
Cardano (ADA) declined significantly over the past few days, resulting in a price drop of 22.6%. ADA price seen losing another 14% in the coming days. ADA intraday trading volume registers a 104.6% gain. The expanded selling activity results in the offshoot of the critical supporting EMAs that are attempting...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Short-Term Upswing In Peril As Bulls’ Aggression Dies Down
Bitcoin price (BTC) is grappling to maintain the level above $23,500. Immense selling pressure this week could invalidate the prevailing bearish price trend. The king of crypto tries to keep the uptrend consistent which has peaked for over two months. Bulls Losing Their Aggression?. Judging by the daily chart, it’s...
NEWSBTC
Top Three DeFi Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – Solana, Uniswap, and HachiFi
DeFi crypto projects offer features that are distinct from traditional financial institutions and centralized exchanges. Through the use of smart contracts or other forms of innovative technology, DeFi coins will ensure the seamless transfer or swapping of crypto tokens between users. They may also offer users loyalty rewards, such as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021
Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
NEWSBTC
GryffinDAO May Rank As High As Bitcoin
The success of every cryptocurrency is measurable by the size of its market cap. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains at the top of the market, there are a lot of cryptos like GryffinDAO (GDAO) aspiring to hit the market at a high-rank position. The struggle to achieve this begins with the ability to bring out a model that will add value to the crypto space. This began with Bitcoin (BTC), which has now become a structure upon which many alternative coins with diverse features exist.
NEWSBTC
Tamadoge Makes Noise – Is TAMA A Better Alternative To SOL?
Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new and exciting play-to-earn meme coin that is predicted to grow 10-fold in price. Tamadoge meme coin dubbed as better alternative to SOL. Solana (SOL) plummets as it loses the support of an ascending channel it is in and further invalidating its bullish thesis. The crypto...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Plunges 21% In Last 7 Days, Drops Below $1,600
Ethereum (ETH) is down 20% in the last week and triggering a negative sentiment in the market. Ethereum stalls and fails to make a comeback in the last week. Additionally, Ethereum also didn’t make it to the $2,000 mark. The bears are trying to yank ETH price down and pin down the bulls.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Dips Consecutively And Falls Below $1,800
Many reactions and sentiments have been hovering around the Ethereum upcoming upgrade tagged the Merge. Different presentations of opinions crowd the crypto space on an individual and institutional basis. One of the significant displays was the mass accumulation of Ethereum tokens. Many believed that the price of Ether would rise due to the Merge.
NEWSBTC
Reviewing the Potential of Supontis Token Next Cryptocurrencies Like BNB and Chainlink
Supontis Token is a platform built on the Binance Smart Chain to enable cross-chain bridging of assets within Ethereum, Fantom, Binance, and Tron blockchain networks. Bridging is a new protocol that enables interoperability, it allows easy and fast transactions between these blockchain networks. Most blockchain networks have some restrictions; for...
Asia shares in the red, yuan slides on strong dollar
SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.
NEWSBTC
Near-term Profits With These Cryptos; Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), And Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Investing in cryptocurrency can be a confusing and nerve-wracking process. With so many opportunities available, it’s challenging to know which ones are worth your time and money. However, if you’re looking for near-term profit potential, you can’t go wrong with Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), or Pancakeswap (CAKE).
NEWSBTC
Investor Sentiment Falls As Crypto Market Sheds $100 Billion
The crypto market has now been put under another challenge. In the past day, bitcoin prices have dropped about $2,000, which has seen the crypto market lose a significant amount of value. As it now stands, the crypto market cap is down more than $100 billion and is now dangerously close to falling below $1 trillion once more. This has expectedly affected the market sentiment, triggering more fear in the market.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Backed By Top Investment Firms, Taking Market Shares Of Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) Rumour Says
Uniglo ($GLO) is the newest project on the Ethereum network that is quickly taking market share from Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). $GLO is a well-oiled machine with a strong focus on the community and a commitment to always be at the forefront to establish new trends. According to reliable...
Comments / 0