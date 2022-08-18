ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is easing its COVID-19 rules for schools as kids prepare to return to the classroom. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement at a Monday morning conference. She said New York will end the required random testing of COVID-19 for students, which was common last school year. Generally, students will only need to take a test if they have symptoms or if they came in close contact with someone who tested positive. Schools may still choose to test students who are part of close contact activities, like a sports team or choir.

