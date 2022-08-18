ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankston PD release identify fugitive wanted in Anderson, Smith County

By Sage Sowels
 7 days ago

UPDATE: Frankston Police Department has released the name of the wanted fugitive.

Donald Lee Meadows, Jr. is wanted on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest, FPD said. Authorities said Meadows is also wanted in Smith County.

FRANKSTON, Texas ( KETK ) — The Frankston Police Department is searching for a “wanted fugitive,” Wednesday night. Officials said there is a heavy police presence on Highway 155 near Lollipop Landing.

2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school

According to Coffee City Police Department, the fugitive is a Black male wearing dark clothing. Authorities have advised those in the area to lock their doors and if they see or hear anything to call 911.

CCPD said that the man was last seen running in the woods northbound from the old rest area. CCPD and DPS are assisting with the search.

