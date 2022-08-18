Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your Radio Place
Andrew "Pete" D. Beckert
Andrew “Pete” D. Beckert, 74 of Nashport, died, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his home. He was born Saturday, September 27, 1947, in Zanesville, the son of Andrew and Dorothy (Brown) Beckert. Pete was a Certified Master Plumber for many years. During that time he spent countless hours...
Your Radio Place
James "Jim" A. Leek Sr.
James “Jim” A. Leek Sr., 70 of Barnesville, Ohio. James “Jim” Alan Leek Sr. age 70, of Barnesville, OH passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, WV. He was born October 21, 1951 in Ashland, OH a son of the late Jake Leek and Dorothy Maxine Burgess Leek Howiler.
Your Radio Place
Connie LoRee Staples
Connie LoRee Staples, age 77 of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in Cambridge on July 14, 1945, a daughter of the late Francis J. Markley and Eileen I. (Ford) Markley. Connie had a full and rewarding life. She...
Your Radio Place
New detox withdrawal program coming to Barnesville
BARNESVILLE , Ohio – A new eight-bed detox withdrawal management program is coming to Barnesville. Village Council heard the plans from Lisa Ward, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties, recently. She said the board has purchased the former Nazarene Church and has plans to open it up for a detox management program. Ward said they are trying to make sure services are available in most area communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Barnesville Public Safety Day planned for August 27
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Barnesville Fire Department, EMS and Police Department will be celebrating Barnesville Public Safety Day on Saturday, August 27 in the village. The celebration coincides with the 150th anniversary celebration of the Barnesville Fire Department. The day will feature the dedication of the First Responders’ Memorial...
Your Radio Place
Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
Your Radio Place
2022 Classic Cruise-In a classic success
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The weather could be considered chamber of commerce designed and hot, but so were the hundreds of vehicles that lined Wheeling Ave Saturday. By all accounts, the 2022 edition of the Downtown Cambridge Classic Cruise-In was a rousing success. Success confirmed by the number of vehicles parked on Wheeling Ave between 6th and 10th Streets and the thousands of spectators that strolled up and down the freshly paved thoroughfare.
Your Radio Place
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center honors multiple area school districts
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, 12 MVESC member districts were honored recognizing their 25 years of service to students in the Muskingum Valley Region, including Crooksville, New Lexington and Northern. Other districts honored for their 25-year partnership included Coshocton City Schools, East Muskingum, Franklin, Logan-Hocking, Maysville, Morgan, Ridgewood, River View, and West Muskingum.
RELATED PEOPLE
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
Your Radio Place
Watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Belmont County Hoof and Paw is advising drivers to be on the look out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Powhatan and Pipe Creek Road. The area has been home to these wild horses for years but now there are a few becoming more adventurous. Members of Hoof and Paw are encouraging drivers to slow down around this area, especially at night. They are also advising people to not feed the horses near the road, as to not encourage the animals to venture down near the road.
Comments / 0