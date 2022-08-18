Read full article on original website
bigsnook
3d ago
had nothing to do with her being black had everything to do that she did not pull over when she was supposed to ,quit throwing the race card
Reply(5)
18
penny
3d ago
I love how they train the children to video traffic stops now. I first felt sorry for the children because they were frightened. My son cried when I got pulled over for a ticket! But to train your children to video the stop is escalating the fear for the little ones. Other than being rude to the woman, the cop did nothing wrong.
Reply(2)
9
THETRUTH386
3d ago
As always you get stupid comments, when it comes to people of color. If she had been white it would have been okay for he to go on to the next lot area, because that is what you are advised to do. Also, whose to say he was an officer
Reply(20)
11
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WJXT) - A pregnant mother is speaking out after what she describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a Florida deputy. The traffic stop was caught on police camera, and the deputy later resigned. Four months pregnant Ebony Washington and her three children were on their way...
Florida deputy holds pregnant mom at gunpoint for speeding, report says
A Florida deputy handed in his badge after a dramatic video showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop in Bradford County last week, according to reports.
alachuachronicle.com
Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest
ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged with assaulting neighbor over road incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Thomas Ash, 37, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating a neighbor with a wooden dowel after a road incident. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report from the victim, who said he had...
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old girl
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the Lake City area of Columbia County.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wrong way driver carjacks a FedEx truck and falls into river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol stated that om Friday night, just before 7 p.m. a wrong way driver, in a white Range Rover, entered Interstate 95 northbound going in a southbound direction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As the vehicle was near Emerson Street the...
Attacker beats woman with baseball bat, shoots two others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to a hospital Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy and a woman in her 30′s that had walked into the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. >>> STREAM...
News4Jax.com
Argument in street ends in deadly shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An argument between a pedestrian and a driver ended in deadly gunfire Saturday afternoon on Justina Road in the Arlington Manor neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said a vehicle was headed south on Justina Road around 12:45 p.m. when a man walked in...
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Two in serious condition after separate Jacksonville shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials. Around 3:10 a.m., a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown, at this time. The man told police the shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.
‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for raping woman in homeless camp while his baby was nearby in a stroller
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Ronald J. Gibbons, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated battery, robbery, obstructing justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she lives in a homeless camp near the...
First Coast News
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa
Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
WCJB
71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
Police investigating two separate Jacksonville shootings that resulted in life threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. Reports state that shortly after 3 a.m. a male in his early 20′s drove himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The male is currently in surgery with life threatening injuries.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 65