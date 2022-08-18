ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

Comments / 65

bigsnook
3d ago

had nothing to do with her being black had everything to do that she did not pull over when she was supposed to ,quit throwing the race card

Reply(5)
18
penny
3d ago

I love how they train the children to video traffic stops now. I first felt sorry for the children because they were frightened. My son cried when I got pulled over for a ticket! But to train your children to video the stop is escalating the fear for the little ones. Other than being rude to the woman, the cop did nothing wrong.

Reply(2)
9
THETRUTH386
3d ago

As always you get stupid comments, when it comes to people of color. If she had been white it would have been okay for he to go on to the next lot area, because that is what you are advised to do. Also, whose to say he was an officer

Reply(20)
11
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest

ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawtey, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradford County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Bradford County, FL
City
Lawtey, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with assaulting neighbor over road incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Thomas Ash, 37, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly beating a neighbor with a wooden dowel after a road incident. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report from the victim, who said he had...
GAINESVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bradford#Mommy#Police Academy#Facebook Aug 13
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
First Coast News

Police: Two in serious condition after separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials. Around 3:10 a.m., a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown, at this time. The man told police the shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO arrests man for stabbing at Wawa

Local law enforcement arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at the Archer Road Wawa gas station in Gainesville on Thursday morning. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Facebook post, deputies responded to the Wawa at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend multiple times. The alleged suspect, 36-year-old Dexter Hall, fled the scene ACSO put out a warrant for his arrest.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy