Wahkiakum County, WA

Chronicle

Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend

The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
CHEHALIS, WA
cannonbeachgazette.com

The Oregon Coast’s first "Farm to Teacup" experience opens in Nehalem

Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on”. Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem.
NEHALEM, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Scientific Data Gathered by Seaside Aquarium from Nearly 12-foot Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Long Beach, WA

Staff from the Seaside Aquarium participated in an impromptu dissection of a nearly 12-foot, female thresher shark yesterday August 18, 2022. Staff received a call about a dead thresher shark near the Cranberry Beach approach on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to retrieve the shark until the next day. By the time staff arrived someone had cut off the dorsal fin and removed the jaws (which is not illegal but does comprise scientific data.) The shark was too big to freeze, so the decision was made to dissect the shark that day. It was a great learning opportunity for staff and people passing by. We had a few young kids put on gloves and get their hands dirty!
LONG BEACH, WA
beachconnection.net

Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles

(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).
SEASIDE, OR
ncwlife.com

Tim Eyman’s cap and trade lawsuit ends in a Thurston County courtroom

(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning. Judge James...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE

