Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
State Commission Invites Public to Comment on Airport Expansion Site; Toledo Not Among Two Finalists Being Studied
The state Commercial Aviation Coordination Commission (CACC) invites community members throughout the state to an online open house and virtual public meetings this month to learn about and comment on its ongoing efforts to identify a suitable site for expanded aviation service. The search proved to be a hot topic...
Chronicle
Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend
The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
cannonbeachgazette.com
The Oregon Coast’s first "Farm to Teacup" experience opens in Nehalem
Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on”. Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Scientific Data Gathered by Seaside Aquarium from Nearly 12-foot Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Long Beach, WA
Staff from the Seaside Aquarium participated in an impromptu dissection of a nearly 12-foot, female thresher shark yesterday August 18, 2022. Staff received a call about a dead thresher shark near the Cranberry Beach approach on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to retrieve the shark until the next day. By the time staff arrived someone had cut off the dorsal fin and removed the jaws (which is not illegal but does comprise scientific data.) The shark was too big to freeze, so the decision was made to dissect the shark that day. It was a great learning opportunity for staff and people passing by. We had a few young kids put on gloves and get their hands dirty!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles
(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).
ncwlife.com
Tim Eyman’s cap and trade lawsuit ends in a Thurston County courtroom
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning. Judge James...
beachconnection.net
This Week on Oregon Coast: More on Black History, Humpbacks, Feeding Frenzy, New Rides, Buying Tuna
(Oregon Coast) – There is a lot going on along the Oregon coast, and the region seems to be picking up steam as summer draws to its close. At the top of the list: we may get to start seeing humpback whales soon. (Photo of Garibaldi copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Comments / 0