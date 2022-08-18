Read full article on original website
No one in New Orleans cares about that event everyone I know stays away from the city during that time it’s cool if y’all gay but the obscene outfits and disturbing behavior is too much why y’all gotta be so extra for no reason ?
WDSU
Katrina Babies documentary streaming on HBO Max
NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary examines the impact the 2005 storm had on the children of this time. Those children are now adults, and some are still coping with trauma from the storm. Filmmaker and New Orleans native Edward Buckles...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
WDSU
Localized flood risk continues
NEW ORLEANS — The excessive rainfall and localized flash flooding threat will continue through the rest of the workweek. Rain will continue off and on through the rest of the day today. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a marginal (level 1) of localized flash flooding, with a slice of the Northshore under a slight (level 2) threat.
WDSU
Numerous storms pose a flood risk this week
A weak system in the atmosphere along with high humidity will enhance our risk for flooding as we head through the week. The same system that brought tremendous flooding to Dallas Sunday night, will slowly slide into our region over the next few days. This will 'supercharge' the atmosphere aiding in increasing our flood risk. Look for storms to be likely over the next two days which will also keep our high temperatures down as well. Highs are only forecast for the lower to mid 80s across New Orleans for Tuesday and Wednesday. A little drier atmospheric air begins to drop in by the end of the week that will deliver us back to a more typical late summer pattern with highs near 90 and a chance of daytime storms that could contain locally heavy rain. Stay dry, and by safe!
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defends France trip spending, choice in supporting teen accused in carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor held a news conference Wednesday night where she defended her recent trip to France as well as her decision to support a teen in court who was accused of carjacking. Documents obtained by WDSU showed Cantrell spent $43,000 for the trip. A...
WDSU
Changing of the paws at a northshore child advocacy center
HAMMOND, La. — Hundreds of small feet walk through the doors of the Children's Advocacy Center in Hammond each and every year, tough words from tiny bodies detailing unthinkable allegations. "Last year, we interviewed over 700 children for forensic interviews," said Joelle Henderson with the CAC. "We see a...
WDSU
RTA changing some routes, rolling out new app
NEW ORLEANS — RTA leaders are having an outreach event to meet riders where they are to make them aware about some big changes. They are getting ready to change some routes and also launch a new app. They are changing operations on 3 high-frequency routes where buses will...
WDSU
Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site
SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
WDSU
Parents help teachers clean up after fire at St. Martin's Episcopal
METAIRIE, La. — Community members joined together to make sure kids got back to the books after a fire damaged some classrooms at St. Martin Episcopal School. Over the weekend, parents of the 3-year-old Oaks class helped teachers prepare a space for students following the fire. The flames started...
WDSU
Shooting in the Treme leaves two men injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Treme that left two men injured on Tuesday night. According to reports, two men sustained gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of N. Rampart Street around 8:50 p.m. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by...
WDSU
'How do I go on not knowing': Daughter desperate for answers in New Orleans moms' disappearance
A daughter's desperate search for her mom. Monday marked eight months since a mother of three went missing from the Eighth ward. Krystle Journee was seen leaving her mom's house in the 1600 block of Mandeville Street, heading out to a concert when she was last seen back on Dec. 22, 2021.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in Central City. The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street around 10:32 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death at the location. Investigators are currently in the...
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect who shot a woman in the head in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect who is being accused of shooting a woman in the head in the French Quarter on Sunday evening. According to police, an unknown suspect was walking with the victim when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene at the intersection of North Rampart and Bienville streets.
WDSU
Slidell police find missing teenager
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department has reported that the missing run-away teenager has been found safe. The police reported that the missing juvenile posted on social media and was located. Julian Knowles, 17, was reported missing after running away from his home in Palm Lake on Aug....
WDSU
New task force formed to improve state hurricane evacuation plans
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Contraflow Task Force met for the first time on Monday in New Orleans to brainstorm ways to improve the process. Contraflow is the reversal of all traffic lanes to help people who are evacuating natural disasters like hurricanes get up north. The process has not been used in the state since 2008.
WDSU
Neighbors nervous over proposed expansion at Destrehan soybean processing facility
DESTREHAN, La. — Some residents in Destrehan are nervous about the proposed expansion of a soybean processing facility, which sits near their subdivision. Bunge North America has operated a grain export and soybean processing plant in the area for decades. However, it was recently announced that the soybean operations would likely be expanded as part of a new venture, headed by Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, the homicide was reported in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene.
WDSU
Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
WDSU
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Bond Commission has again voted to withhold approval of a future $39 million line of credit for a New Orleans power project - owing to city leaders’ opposition to enforce the state abortion ban. Thursday's vote was the latest development in a tense...
WDSU
Three sought in Robert gas station theft
ROBERT, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three people in connection with a felony theft at a gas station in Robert. On Aug. 12, three men are accused of entering the Sportsman's Parade gas station in Robert and are accused of forcing entry into the kitchen before entering the manager's office.
