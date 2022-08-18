A weak system in the atmosphere along with high humidity will enhance our risk for flooding as we head through the week. The same system that brought tremendous flooding to Dallas Sunday night, will slowly slide into our region over the next few days. This will 'supercharge' the atmosphere aiding in increasing our flood risk. Look for storms to be likely over the next two days which will also keep our high temperatures down as well. Highs are only forecast for the lower to mid 80s across New Orleans for Tuesday and Wednesday. A little drier atmospheric air begins to drop in by the end of the week that will deliver us back to a more typical late summer pattern with highs near 90 and a chance of daytime storms that could contain locally heavy rain. Stay dry, and by safe!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO