ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uste_0hLOYFty00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.

According to the latest Delta schedule, travelers will have just one flight from the La Crosse airport to the twin cities. This change is expected to last through the winter but is labeled as a temporary measure.

The La Crosse Regional Airport is seeing higher local demand for seats. The airport’s other airline partner–American Airlines–has begun introducing larger planes for their La Crosse flights.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Bangor School District board puts facility referendum on November ballot

Car hauler catches fire, closes West Salem I-90 exit ramp

Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent

The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September

Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
City
Delta, WI
City
Salem, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Local La Crosse Water Ski Team celebrates 50th anniversary

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The River City Water Ski Team is celebrating a milestone anniversary. The team went out on the water to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The club was formed in 1972 and has been putting on water shows for families every year. Members from Washington all the way to Utah gathered today at the Airport Beach on French Island for a ski competition.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The Democracy Tour makes a stop in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Democracy Tour made a stop in La Crosse on Sunday. Local social and political groups attended to share their work. Organizers of the tour say one of their goals is to raise awareness, inspiration, and action on social issues, which includes the importance of voting. “If all the people that felt like their voice doesn’t...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Twin Cities#Business Industry#Linus Business#Delta Airlines#Bangor School District#Monroe Co#Rewritten
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Winona (MN)

Looking for the best and most fun things to do in Winona, MN?. Winona is a natural oasis in Winona County, southeast of Minnesota State, United States. According to the 2022 census, the city has an estimated population of 26,772 people. Named in honor of Winona, a famous first daughter...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse River State Trail, Elroy-Sparta Trail featured in annual Ride Across Wisconsin

(WKBT)- The annual Ride Across Wisconsin begins this Saturday. The statewide two-day event promotes Wisconsin’s biking trails. A 235-mile route takes cyclists from La Crosse to Milwaukee while raising money for the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says trail users and park visitors should expect a large of amount of participants on the trails being used....
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving back to its roots in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse institution is going back to its roots. The Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving to downtown La Crosse. It will be located in the old Wettstein’s building on 3rd street. The Foundation is the education, research, outreach and philanthropic side of Gundersen Health System. The foundation chair says the move is a win-win....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – According to the La Crosse Police Department, there’s an increase in reports of break-ins. The department says windows on cars and homes are being broken into. Police are encouraging anyone with video of these incidents to contact the department. You can call the La Crosse Police Department’s non-emergency number at (608) 782-7575. You can also submit...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

WMC taking nominations for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The search is on for The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce run the yearly contest. It’s a chance for WMC to show off the variety of interesting and fun products made in the state. Starting Wednesday, anyone can nominate anything that’s manufactured in the state. “We’re looking for all kinds of products,...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota

(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy