Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.

According to the latest Delta schedule, travelers will have just one flight from the La Crosse airport to the twin cities. This change is expected to last through the winter but is labeled as a temporary measure.

The La Crosse Regional Airport is seeing higher local demand for seats. The airport’s other airline partner–American Airlines–has begun introducing larger planes for their La Crosse flights.

