Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
nypressnews.com
Personal best: Saving the ref’s life
Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
bravewords.com
ANTHRAX And BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Tonight's Show In Rochester, NY Canceled
Anthrax and Black Label Society were supposed to perform in Rochester, New York tonight, August 19th. Unfortunately, that show was scrapped at the last minute. A joint statement from both bands reads:. "Due to unforeseen production issues, the show tonight at the Main Street Armory in Rochester had to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
WHEC TV-10
Back the Blue Ride honors memory of Officer Mazurkiewicz, while raising money for NYLEAP
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – The Back the Blue Tribute Ride took place on Sunday to honor the memory of fallen Rochester Police Department Officer and Fairport resident, Anthony (Tony) Mazurkiewicz. The 29-year veteran of the police force, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on July 21. There...
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WHEC TV-10
Some needed rain before the heat returns by later this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow moving warm front and low pressure system will drift across Western New York over the next 36 hours. As a result, unsettled weather will continue for the start of the week. This includes occasional showers and thunderstorms with noticeably higher amounts of humidity. Our weather will feel more tropical at times until this low pressure system exits the region during Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
WHEC TV-10
Byron celebrates its bicentennial with a parade, activities, and fireworks
BYRON, N.Y. – The town of Byron celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday. The town started as a farming community in 1820. Celebrations had to be put off three times because of the pandemic, but the community was finally able to get out to celebrate. There were family-friendly activities, history exhibits, and a parade to celebrate.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: An unsettled stretch begins today
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A much more cloudy and muggy start to the day today compared to our last few mornings. We have also been dealing with a few light showers that will continue through the next couple of hours. However, today will not be a complete washout or overcast kind of day.
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
NBC New York
Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear
Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Panther
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Panther is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home. Panther’s name suits him. He’s large, jet black, and he moves quietly through the night. He’s a bit depressed at the shelter and can’t wait to find his loving people. He might prefer to be the only pet in his new home.
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
WHEC TV-10
Annual walk brings awareness to Rochester’s high rate of domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The eleventh annual walk against domestic violence was held on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up to The Church of Love on Exchange Street to show their support. Organizers say the rates of domestic violence in Rochester are 250% higher than the rest of the state.
Elderly couple reflects on being saved by RFD’s Jerrod Jones
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a cold March night in 2018 when the furnace in the Rochester home of Vernal and Narseary Harris gave out. Vernal Harris, a local minister, did what he now knows he shouldn’t do: he opened the oven and turned it on to warm the house. The elderly couple would […]
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
Comments / 1