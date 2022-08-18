ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Personal best: Saving the ref’s life

Back in June, John Sculli, of Rochester, N.Y., was refereeing a semi-pro basketball game when he suffered a heart attack – the kind called a “widow maker,” which almost no one survives. Within seconds, a player named Myles Copeland rushed to his side and started doing CPR. Copeland talked with correspondent Steve Hartman about what it’s like to save someone’s life – and reunited with Sculli for the first time since their shared drama on the court.
Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Some needed rain before the heat returns by later this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow moving warm front and low pressure system will drift across Western New York over the next 36 hours. As a result, unsettled weather will continue for the start of the week. This includes occasional showers and thunderstorms with noticeably higher amounts of humidity. Our weather will feel more tropical at times until this low pressure system exits the region during Tuesday morning.
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
Byron celebrates its bicentennial with a parade, activities, and fireworks

BYRON, N.Y. – The town of Byron celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday. The town started as a farming community in 1820. Celebrations had to be put off three times because of the pandemic, but the community was finally able to get out to celebrate. There were family-friendly activities, history exhibits, and a parade to celebrate.
First Alert Weather: An unsettled stretch begins today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A much more cloudy and muggy start to the day today compared to our last few mornings. We have also been dealing with a few light showers that will continue through the next couple of hours. However, today will not be a complete washout or overcast kind of day.
Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear

Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
Pet of the Week: Panther

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Panther is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home. Panther’s name suits him. He’s large, jet black, and he moves quietly through the night. He’s a bit depressed at the shelter and can’t wait to find his loving people. He might prefer to be the only pet in his new home.
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
