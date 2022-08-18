AARP Wyoming to host TeleTown Hall on brain health next Tuesday

CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health are teaming up to offer a teletown hall on brain health at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Among the experts on the call will be Sara Medley, chief executive officer of Mountain-Pacific and caregiver for a loved one with dementia; Dr. Douglas Kuntzweiler, chief medical officer at Mountain-Pacific; and Stevi Sy, a registered pharmacist and clinical analyst at Mountain-Pacific.

The panel will offer tips and advice to caregivers, as well as provide tips and answer questions to help callers better understand what they can do to keep their brains healthy as they age, according to an AARP news release.

Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck will moderate the TeleTown Hall, which has a format similar to a radio talk show and offers the ability for participants to ask questions to the panelists. AARP Wyoming will call out to its members around 3:55 p.m. that day to find members interested in taking part in the call. If you do not receive a call, but wish to join the presentation, call 1-855-274-1448.

“Keeping our brains sharp as we age is the top concern for AARP Wyoming members, and I think we all know friends and family who have struggled with Alzheimer’s Disease or some other form of dementia,” said Sam Shumway, AARP Wyoming’s state director, in the release. “We are thrilled to be joined by Mountain-Pacific to help us talk about caregiving challenges for those with dementia, as well as how we keep our own brains happy and healthy.”

More information about brain health can be found at AARP’s website, www.aarp.org/health/brain-health/ .