Massillon, OH

'It's great.' Tiger fans roar as Obie statue debut marks start of football season

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 4 days ago
MASSILLON ‒ Don Chaperlo stood along Lincoln Way with a huge grin on his face.

The 1977 Washington High grad couldn't get enough of the larger-than-life Obie standing in front of him.

"Anything Obie is an easy reminder of the spirit of Tiger fans," Chaperlo said. "It's great."

The Jackson Township resident was among hundreds who flocked to downtown Wednesday night to celebrate the start of Tiger football.

The annual kickoff pep rally, hosted by the Downtown Massillon Association, kicks off football season.

The Tigers' home opener is 7 p.m. Friday against Archbishop Moeller at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

Massillon fans chant 'TIG - ERS'

Cheers of "TIG - ERS" came from the youngest to the oldest of fans as the cheerleaders and Obie danced to the sounds of the Tiger Swing Band.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry said the players, coaches, band, cheerleaders, booster club and amazing parents are part of what makes the city so great.

"The Massillon Tigers continue to bring pride and honor to our community," the mayor said. "It's that tradition, that pride and that legacy."

Nate Moore, in his eighth season as head coach, told fans his team has been preparing for the season since January.

"Our opponents, they're big. They're tough. They're disciplined. They're fast," Moore told the crowd. "But let me tell you something about your Massillon Tigers. These guys are big. These guys are tough. These guys are disciplined. These guys are fast."

Moore told those attending the rally this was different from past celebrations because they were going to get to see the reveal of a new 8-foot bronze statue of the Tigers' beloved mascot, Obie.

The 1,000-pound statue, funded through an anonymous benefactor, was created by Zanesville artist Alan Cottrill. It features the mascot wearing a letter "M" on his sweater, carrying a football in his left arm while his left leg is extended and his tail dances behind.

Cottrill joined the Massillon fans Wednesday as they got the first glimpse of his creation now housed at Lincoln Way E and First Street NE next to Benders Food & Spirits.

As fans gathered along Lincoln Way and the Swing Band played a drumroll, Moore was joined by Dr. Charles Paquelet and the artist as they pulled off a cloth hiding the sculpture.

Moore pointed out that Paquelet was instrumental in the project, saying Paquelet had a vision and made it happen.

The crowd went crazy as cellphones snapped pictures and videos. Football players gathered with Obie, cheerleaders and fans to snap pictures in front of the newest landmark in the city.

Massillon Tiger football fans react to the new Obie statue

"I love it," 1982 graduate Nick Gitto said. "It's just beautiful."

He was taking pictures and video of the statue to share with his family living out of state. They are going to fall in love with it, too, he said.

Bob Fothergill, 1976 WHS grad, brought his grandsons, 6-year-old Cash and 8-year-old Blaze, to get a glimpse.

"It's better than what I thought it would be," the excited grandfather said. "This just brings the community together."

Cottrill was greeted with cheers. After the event, he said he was overwhelmed, adding he might have the chance to create a sculpture of Tiger Coach Paul Brown for his hometown of Norwalk, where Brown lived until he was 9 before making the move to Massillon.

"What a great connection that would be," Cottrill said. "First Obie and then Paul Brown."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

