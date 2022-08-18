ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health

SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
Oregon man accused of robbing casino at gunpoint faces federal charges

A 51-year-old is facing federal charges, accused of threatening to "bathe everyone in blood" while robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Javier Francisco Vigil has been charged with “committing a Hobbs Act...
