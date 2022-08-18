ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Comedy Theater Set to Go Underground With New Venue

By Drew Pittock
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

Atlanta Comedy Theater is currently acquiring permits to join Five Points’ sprawling four-block entertainment area known as Underground Atlanta , a portion of which is currently closed due to renovations.

According to a liquor license application recently filed with the City of Atlanta, the new club will boast a full restaurant and bar and a seating capacity of 188 spread across 5,100 square feet of space, making its capacity slightly smaller than the 250 seats at their Norcross location. Moreover, aside from being open Monday through Friday from 11am-2pm for lunch, the club portion will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 6pm-12am, as well as Friday and Saturday from 6pm-4am.

To date, Atlanta Comedy Theater — billed as the city’s “most upscale comedy club” — has hosted some of the biggest names in stand-up including Cedric the Entertainer, Arsenio Hall, and Chris Tucker, with upcoming guests such as Michael Rapaport and D.L. Hughley on the books.

Atlanta Comedy Theater came onto the scene in 2015 after Garrett Abdo took over Legends Comedy Club, a venue he had actually helped get off the ground before stepping away due to creative differences, only to return a few months later as the sole proprietor.

Abdo declined to comment for this story, only mentioning that Atlanta Comedy Theater’s Underground Atlanta outpost is still in the permitting phase.



