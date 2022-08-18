Read full article on original website
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured after crash on Mopac SB ramp in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a collision in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 2:06 a.m. to the ramp from Parmer Lane to Mopac Southbound. ATCEMS said one of the drivers involved was pinned in their vehicle...
1 dead after Friday night shooting on Menchaca Road
When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS, but died of his injuries at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
CBS Austin
AFD: BBQ causes fire in shed, 2-story home in NW Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out in a shed at a two-story house in Northwest Austin overnight. The Austin Fire Department responded around 1:48 a.m. to the house at 10703 Mourning Dove Drive. Officials say the fire in the shed had extended to the rear of the two-story.
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
Police locate missing man last seen in north Austin
APD said Frank Lee, 65, was last seen in the 10800 block of Amblewood Way around 6 p.m. Saturday.
CBS Austin
Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects
A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
CBS Austin
Family looking for missing 17-year-old girl last seen at North Austin hotel Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Friday in North Austin. The Austin Police Department told CBS Austin that a missing report for Destiny Bautista-Jackson Wallag was filed Friday morning. Police say she was last seen at around...
Trauma alert issued after motorcycle, dog collision, EMS says
EMS responded to the collision at 8:24 p.m. Saturday. It happened in the 14700 block of FM 1100 Road in Manor. That's between Giese Lane and Manda Road.
CBS Austin
Police ID man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets
Police have identified the man who was killed earlier this week in a shooting in Downtown Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 16th, near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting at the...
CBS Austin
Person found dead in creek bed near Downtown Austin
EMS officials say a person was found dead Friday afternoon in a creek bed near Downtown Austin. It happened in the 1600 block of Trinity Street, at Waller Creek near East 15th Street. Austin-Travis County EMS says medics and firefighters responded to a report of a person not moving in...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
Man in hospital after being hit by vehicle on 290 in Oak Hill
Austin police are investigating after a crash on Highway 290 in Oak Hill early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with dog in east Travis County
A motorcyclist was declared a trauma alert after colliding with a dog in east Travis County. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near 14701 FM 1100. STAR Flight took the patient to the hospital with serious injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS did not say how badly the dog was hurt.
fox7austin.com
1 person dead after being found in creek bed: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after reportedly being found in a creek bed Friday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the 1600 block of Trinity Street to a report of a person about 20 feet down in a creek bed "not moving." Soon after, ATCEMS said...
CBS Austin
MMW: U.S. Marshals Looking for Suspect in Downtown Murder
AUSTIN, Texas — Deddrick Raymond Amerson, 24, is wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened July 21st in downtown Austin. “Amerson and this deceased victim were having a drug transaction that became physical, which then turned violent,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. Austin Police officers followed a...
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
Police identify victim in Tuesday morning homicide
On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of East 6th Street and Sabine Street.
Lanes reopen after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on SH 45 in Round Rock
Parts of State Highway 45 reopened Thursday morning after a wreck involving multiple vehicles and an 18-wheeler, according to Round Rock Police.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
