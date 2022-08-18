ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

AFD: BBQ causes fire in shed, 2-story home in NW Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out in a shed at a two-story house in Northwest Austin overnight. The Austin Fire Department responded around 1:48 a.m. to the house at 10703 Mourning Dove Drive. Officials say the fire in the shed had extended to the rear of the two-story.
fox7austin.com

Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
CBS Austin

Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects

A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
KVUE

ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
CBS Austin

Person found dead in creek bed near Downtown Austin

EMS officials say a person was found dead Friday afternoon in a creek bed near Downtown Austin. It happened in the 1600 block of Trinity Street, at Waller Creek near East 15th Street. Austin-Travis County EMS says medics and firefighters responded to a report of a person not moving in...
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
fox7austin.com

CBS Austin

MMW: U.S. Marshals Looking for Suspect in Downtown Murder

AUSTIN, Texas — Deddrick Raymond Amerson, 24, is wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened July 21st in downtown Austin. “Amerson and this deceased victim were having a drug transaction that became physical, which then turned violent,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. Austin Police officers followed a...
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
