Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants
Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
MSU Football’s Favorite East Lansing Restaurant Will Surprise You
I was on TikTok when I saw that one of my girlfriends had sent me one. When I was about to hit play, I was super curious, because right off the bat, before I even played the video, I saw that it came from Michigan State University Football's TikTok, and she's a diehard Michigan fan.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles to Roll Out of Lansing
For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
Dive Bar Bucket List: How Many of These Lansing Dive Bars Have You Visited?
Dive Bars are a great place to hang out with friends and to grab a bite and some beverages. Before I quit drinking, I visited many local "dives" to have a great time. Although I don't drink anymore, I still like going to dive bars because of the vibe and the food.
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
Michigan’s Top 10 Biggest Cities in 1960: Where Do They Rank Now?
It's no secret that Michigan experienced a dramatic rise and fall in population over the course of the last 100 years, largely correlated to the state's roller coaster of an auto industry. Over the past decade, Michigan's population had been slowly growing, but that streak was stymied in 2020. According...
More Fun At Michigan Beaches: 1900-1940
It's back to the beach...but not for long...summer is just about through. Did you just say 'the heck with it' and not even bother?. As the summers go by, the less interested I am in going to a beach. Did you notice I said 'when the SUMMERS” go by”? My summer beach interest has been lost to time, but I still enjoy going at other times of the year – fall and winter in particular. The fall season brings a crisp blueness to the water & sky as well as the colors in the surrounding trees. The wind may have a chill, but it's pleasant. Best of all, NO CROWDS. Walk the shoreline in leisure and look for unique rocks, fossils, and who-knows-what that washes up on shore.
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
Magic Johnson Used To Be The Poster Boy For Lansing Ice Cream and Novelty Shop
A name and a place that are basically synonymous would be Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Michigan state capital, Lansing. Lansing is the birthplace and hometown of Magic and as he may be a celebrity in the world, he is a living icon in his city. His legendary tale starts way back in the streets and parks of Lansing before moving on to become one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
Faygo Brings Back A Popular Flavor To Michigan
Faygo lovers rejoice - the popular Michigan company is once again selling a soda flavor that has not been available in the Great Lakes State for 15 years. If you have been waiting for the return of Jazzin' Bluesberry Faygo to Michigan shelves, your wait is over. The beverage is available in 24-ounce bottles across the state. According to MLive, Jazzin' Bluesberry will be available for a few months - but not forever.
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
