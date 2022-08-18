ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Deserted Eastland Center Mall: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go…another deserted mall. This is not a “dead” mall (meaning still open but no customers, but an actual closed-down, deserted mall. It’s the Eastland Center Mall, located in the Harper Woods district of Detroit. Well, sort of – demolition began in April 2022.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles to Roll Out of Lansing

For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Community Policy