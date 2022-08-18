Read full article on original website
Related
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart’s Turn in the Semifinals, Will They Hit Like Drake Milligan?
Country music sensation Chapel Hart will compete in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent this week. And it begs the question, can this girl group from Mississippi do as well as a young Texan did last week?. Drake Milligan sizzled on AGT last Tuesday, performing the original song “Kiss...
'AGT' results: Country star Drake Milligan learns fate, Simon Cowell 'upset' at shocking vote
The first live results show of this season of "America's Got Talent" saw Drake Milligan learn his fate and a shocking result that upset Simon Cowell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Reveals How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell’s ‘Unfair’ Rejection
Following her on-stage performance during “America’s Got Talent” Season 17’s live shows earlier this week, comedian contestant Lace Larabee recalled how Howie Mandel consoled her after Simon Cowell’s “unfair” rejection. PEOPLE reports that during Larabee’s performance, the “America’s Got Talent” judge hit his...
‘America's Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Maddie Hopes Singing Through Her Pain Will Help Her Make the Finale
Madison Taylor Baez made quite the impression on the second night of auditions for season 17 of America’s Got Talent when Simon Cowell discovered her singing in the audience. The way it works is that when the show takes a break, the audience warmer goes around and gives a variety of people the opportunity to sing.
Last Photo: 'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Spotted Barefoot With Gerard Butler Before Tragic Death
Darius Campbell Danesh was last seen walking without shoes alongside Gerard Butler. Radar has discovered the final photos of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star were taken just weeks before his mysterious death. Darius was spotted barefoot with Butler, who was also shoeless, near the singer's Minnesota home. Wearing a pair of cuffed-up trousers, a blue shirt, and a newsboy cap, the ITV star appeared fit as a fiddle while walking his dog with the Hollywood superstar.It's believed that Darius and Butler are neighbors. The paparazzi caught Darius' final outing with the 300 actor mere weeks before he passed away. As...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Reveals Fellow Country Star Joining Him as Battle Advisor in Season 22
Blake Shelton couldn’t keep the secret any longer. After The Voice judge teased fans Tuesday with three clues about his new battle advisor, he revealed the country music star’s identity. And guess what. Most everyone guessed correctly. Shelton will partner with Jimmie Allen when The Voice starts its...
Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1
Drake Milligan has a new fan, and his name is Simon Cowell. On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the country singer won over the crowd and judges after he performed his original song "Kiss Goodbye All Night." Dubbing Milligan "the best performance of the night," Cowell told the...
deseret.com
Here’s who made it to the ‘AGT’ finale (so far)
“America’s Got Talent” is cutting down its competition fast, with only two out of 11 acts each week landing a spot in the show’s finale. Here’s a look at who has made it to the finale so far. Avery Dixon reaches ‘AGT’ finale. During...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Say This Contestant Was ‘Snubbed’ By the Show
On October 17, just a month after the start of Season 39, Jeopardy!‘s brand new Second Chance Tournament will begin. In the course of the two-week event, contestants who didn’t earn the title of champion but showed extraordinary promise will be invited back to the Jeopardy! stage for a second chance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘America’s Got Talent’: How Simon Cowell Reacted to Chapel Hart’s First Live Performances
This season of “America’s Got Talent” has been a crazy one. One of the most promising groups in the bunch is country girl group Chapel Hart. Judge Simon Cowell recently gushed about the all-Black female band’s first live performance. The trio consists of sisters Danica Hart...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals She Spent Her Anniversary Trip in Hospital
When we think of anniversaries, we often think of relaxing days spent on the beach or other similar getaways. However, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and her husband, the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, put a whole different spin on a weekend getaway. Instead, the famous couple headed to Austria for a “hardcore” wellness retreat in celebration of their three-year anniversary. While there, Klum spent some time in the hospital and we’re here to find out why.
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
WATCH: Simon Cowell and Kelly Clarkson Have Hilarious Reunion on Her Talk Show
The judges of “America’s Got Talent” appeared on former American Idol Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show, and the result was hilarious. Clarkson got to reunite with judge Simon Cowell. This season of “America’s Got Talent” has been a very interesting one. Between the insane amount of talented...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic ‘Replacement’ Post
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
‘The View’ Alum Star Jones Lands Major New Gig
Star Jones, a founding member of The View, is slipping into judge robes to make decisions on the long-running Divorce Court. Jones’ new version of the show debuts on August 22nd. It tapes in Atlanta, with an audience beamed in via Zoom. Jones is the fourth judge on this 65-year-old syndicated show, following in the footsteps of Judge Mablean Ephraim, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Speaks Out About Youngest Contestant’s Emotional Performance
“America’s Got Talent” is currently in their live shows for this season, and it has been a season packed with talent. From a record six golden buzzer auditions to a new live show setup, the show has had a crazy season. Judge Howdie Mandel reacted to this season’s youngest contestant’s emotional performance.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal They Nearly Didn’t Audition for the Show
Country trio Chapel Hart are the breakout stars of this season’s America’s Got Talent, but the group revealed they almost didn’t audition. Back in July, America’s Got Talent judges were blown away by Chapel Hart, a Mississippi-based country trio. They performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a contemporary version of Dolly Parton’s hit that topped the charts in 1974. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, as well as cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart.
Outsider.com
547K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1