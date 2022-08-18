ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
Last Photo: 'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Spotted Barefoot With Gerard Butler Before Tragic Death

Darius Campbell Danesh was last seen walking without shoes alongside Gerard Butler. Radar has discovered the final photos of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star were taken just weeks before his mysterious death. Darius was spotted barefoot with Butler, who was also shoeless, near the singer's Minnesota home. Wearing a pair of cuffed-up trousers, a blue shirt, and a newsboy cap, the ITV star appeared fit as a fiddle while walking his dog with the Hollywood superstar.It's believed that Darius and Butler are neighbors. The paparazzi caught Darius' final outing with the 300 actor mere weeks before he passed away. As...
Here’s who made it to the ‘AGT’ finale (so far)

“America’s Got Talent” is cutting down its competition fast, with only two out of 11 acts each week landing a spot in the show’s finale. Here’s a look at who has made it to the finale so far. Avery Dixon reaches ‘AGT’ finale. During...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Reveals She Spent Her Anniversary Trip in Hospital

When we think of anniversaries, we often think of relaxing days spent on the beach or other similar getaways. However, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and her husband, the German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, put a whole different spin on a weekend getaway. Instead, the famous couple headed to Austria for a “hardcore” wellness retreat in celebration of their three-year anniversary. While there, Klum spent some time in the hospital and we’re here to find out why.
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic ‘Replacement’ Post

“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
‘The View’ Alum Star Jones Lands Major New Gig

Star Jones, a founding member of The View, is slipping into judge robes to make decisions on the long-running Divorce Court. Jones’ new version of the show debuts on August 22nd. It tapes in Atlanta, with an audience beamed in via Zoom. Jones is the fourth judge on this 65-year-old syndicated show, following in the footsteps of Judge Mablean Ephraim, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal They Nearly Didn’t Audition for the Show

Country trio Chapel Hart are the breakout stars of this season’s America’s Got Talent, but the group revealed they almost didn’t audition. Back in July, America’s Got Talent judges were blown away by Chapel Hart, a Mississippi-based country trio. They performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a contemporary version of Dolly Parton’s hit that topped the charts in 1974. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, as well as cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart.
