Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyStateline.com
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday. Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford …. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’...
MyStateline.com
Last day of Winnebago County Fair
Sunday is the last day to check out the Winnebago County Fair. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for...
MyStateline.com
2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford's Conklin Drive
Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. 6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd …. Rockford students create mural totems as part of …. Rockford officers raise money for Special Olympics …. Ogle...
MyStateline.com
Rockford's public pools close Sunday
As one season begins, another ends. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 Veterans, first responders spend the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole
A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative...
MyStateline.com
Curran's Orchard opens for the season
Fall is just around the corner, but Saturday marked the start of the season for Curran's Orchard in Rockford. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year.
MyStateline.com
Overtime-Preseason 2022
Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you the football preseason special of "Overtime." Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford …. ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ is getting a spin-off Chicago’s ‘Air and Water Show’ coming up. Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property. Last day...
MyStateline.com
Rockford students create mural totems as part of art program
Some of the area's youngest artists showed off their work on Friday as part of the Rockford Area Arts Council's "Spark!" program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com
6th 'suspicious' fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd this week.
The DeKalb Fire Department is investigating the 6th "suspicious" fire this year, and the second this week. 6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd …. Rockford students create mural totems as part of …. Rockford officers raise money for Special Olympics …. Ogle County K9 gifted body armor...
MyStateline.com
Stephenson Co. ATV driver killed in crash
An ATV driver in Stephenson County died on Saturday after a crash. Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Amazon plans to have second ‘Prime Day’ this year. First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for...
MyStateline.com
Ogle County K9 gifted body armor to protect against shootings, stabbings
Ogle County Sheriff K9 Haze has been gifted a body armor vest to use while on the job. Ogle County K9 gifted body armor to protect against …. 6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd …. Rockford students create mural totems as part of …. Rockford officers raise...
MyStateline.com
Heavy pockets of rain Saturday
We’ve had temperatures come up above average just by a degree or two the last few days but now for the weekend, we are back to cooler weather. To start the morning off, temperatures are on the warmer side, thanks to a lot of cloud cover we saw overnight. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s to start Saturday morning off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
Perry, Wilnau to lead speedy Genoa-Kingston offense
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Genoa-Kingston is always a team to contend with in the Big Northern. The Cogs finished second in the conference last year and are looking for even more this season. The Cogs have put together great seasons in the last few years. But second-year head coach...
MyStateline.com
Waves of showers and storms this weekend
We had an almost perfectly average day today, with temperatures making it into the low 80s for most across the Stateline. Clouds increased shortly thereafter, and rain chances continue through tonight and tomorrow with the low pressure system approaching from the Northwest. Water vapor imagery shows the counter-clockwise spin of all the moisture going around the surface low, as it approaches the Stateline.
MyStateline.com
Stockton determined to get back to winning football
STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stockton is coming off a 3-6 season last year. They hope to surprise people this season and get back to playing winning football. These kids who have grown up in Stockton have waited years for their moment to play for this team. “I’ve been watching...
Comments / 0