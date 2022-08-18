Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates make South Florida stops ahead of primary
MIAMI (WSVN) - When it comes to the Sunshine State’s high-profile race for governor, South Florida was ground zero on the last weekend of early voting before Tuesday’s primary, both for the incumbent and for the Democrats looking to take his job. As part of his “Education Tour,”...
WSVN-TV
Faith in Florida hosts early voting event in Miami Gardens, offering rides to poll sites
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida group aiming to increase voter turnout ahead of next week’s state primary held an event in Miami Gardens. Faith in Florida hosted a Souls to the Polls event on Saturday to encourage voters to cast their ballots before Tuesday’s primary.
WSVN-TV
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
(CNN) — Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district. The bus was carrying students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School when it crashed at 4:00 p.m. in the Jefferson area, according to a Facebook post from the Chesterfield County School District.
WSVN-TV
84-year Red Cross volunteer turns 101
(WSVN) - An Arizona Red Cross volunteer celebrated her 101st birthday!. Betty Grenig is more than a century old and she volunteered for the red cross since she was 17 years old. “We’re just honored to have her as part of our group, part of the red cross,” said another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
New plant-based product from Taco Bell to be tested in Alabama
(WSVN) - Taco bell is changing its diet. The fast food company announced a new crispy melt taco to be made with the company’s new plant-based protein. It’s a soy and pea protein blend, inspired by classic taco bell flavors. It’s currently being tested in Alabama and is...
WSVN-TV
6 Cuban migrants found in van during Opa-Locka stop; suspected smugglers arrested
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents put a stop to a smuggling event in Opa-Locka. Investigators said agents on Thursday found six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a white van during a traffic stop. The suspected smugglers were arrested. The case remains under investigation. Copyright 2022...
WSVN-TV
Sunny Saturday in store across South Florida
Good morning South Florida, a beautiful day is in store for us. We’ve seen a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up on the radar, mainly in the metro areas, but as we head into the late morning and early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritans rescue 2 after small plane crashes off Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a pilot and co-pilot after a small plane crashed off the Florida Keys, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene of the crash on the Gulf side of Marathon, Friday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Weekend Weather, Plus Tropics
High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is breaking down allowing for another to build back in from the Western Atlantic Ocean helping to shift our wind flow out of the East. This is a typical Summer pattern for South Florida, so look forward to an overnight or early morning passing shower on the breeze leading to afternoon inland storms.
Comments / 1