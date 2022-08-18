ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSVN-TV

8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes

(CNN) — Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district. The bus was carrying students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School when it crashed at 4:00 p.m. in the Jefferson area, according to a Facebook post from the Chesterfield County School District.
ACCIDENTS
WSVN-TV

84-year Red Cross volunteer turns 101

(WSVN) - An Arizona Red Cross volunteer celebrated her 101st birthday!. Betty Grenig is more than a century old and she volunteered for the red cross since she was 17 years old. “We’re just honored to have her as part of our group, part of the red cross,” said another...
ARIZONA STATE
WSVN-TV

New plant-based product from Taco Bell to be tested in Alabama

(WSVN) - Taco bell is changing its diet. The fast food company announced a new crispy melt taco to be made with the company’s new plant-based protein. It’s a soy and pea protein blend, inspired by classic taco bell flavors. It’s currently being tested in Alabama and is...
ALABAMA STATE
WSVN-TV

6 Cuban migrants found in van during Opa-Locka stop; suspected smugglers arrested

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents put a stop to a smuggling event in Opa-Locka. Investigators said agents on Thursday found six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a white van during a traffic stop. The suspected smugglers were arrested. The case remains under investigation. Copyright 2022...
WSVN-TV

Sunny Saturday in store across South Florida

Good morning South Florida, a beautiful day is in store for us. We’ve seen a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up on the radar, mainly in the metro areas, but as we head into the late morning and early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Good Samaritans rescue 2 after small plane crashes off Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a pilot and co-pilot after a small plane crashed off the Florida Keys, authorities said. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene of the crash on the Gulf side of Marathon, Friday afternoon.
MARATHON, FL
WSVN-TV

Weekend Weather, Plus Tropics

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is breaking down allowing for another to build back in from the Western Atlantic Ocean helping to shift our wind flow out of the East. This is a typical Summer pattern for South Florida, so look forward to an overnight or early morning passing shower on the breeze leading to afternoon inland storms.
FLORIDA STATE

